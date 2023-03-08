© 2023 New Atlas
Outdoors

Track adds serious off-grid power to gnarly off-road camper trailer

By C.C. Weiss
March 07, 2023
Track adds serious off-grid power to gnarly off-road camper trailer
The Track Tvan Lightning is ready to roll deep into the wild and harness power from the sun and tow vehicle toward cooking and powering accessories
The Track Tvan Lightning is ready to roll deep into the wild and harness power from the sun and tow vehicle toward cooking and powering accessories
View 14 Images
Track Trailer creates a more self-sufficient base camp with the Tvan Lightning
1/14
Track Trailer creates a more self-sufficient base camp with the Tvan Lightning
In addition to the Tvan's regular feature set, the Lightning includes more battery and solar power and an induction cooktop
2/14
In addition to the Tvan's regular feature set, the Lightning includes more battery and solar power and an induction cooktop
The Lightning has an electrified version of Track's premium kitchen
3/14
The Lightning has an electrified version of Track's premium kitchen
The Track Tvan Lightning is ready to roll deep into the wild and harness power from the sun and tow vehicle toward cooking and powering accessories
4/14
The Track Tvan Lightning is ready to roll deep into the wild and harness power from the sun and tow vehicle toward cooking and powering accessories
Track debuted the Tvan Lighting at the Let's Go SA Caravan, Camping & Outdoor Show in mid February
5/14
Track debuted the Tvan Lighting at the Let's Go SA Caravan, Camping & Outdoor Show in mid February
Track also showed the Lightning at the Victorian Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in late February
6/14
Track also showed the Lightning at the Victorian Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in late February
The front storage locker ahead of the slide-out kitchen houses a dedicated fridge slide and a slide-out organizer
7/14
The front storage locker ahead of the slide-out kitchen houses a dedicated fridge slide and a slide-out organizer
8/14
Track uses a Redarc electrical management system
9/14
Track uses a Redarc electrical management system
The Lightning's premium kitchen pairs a dual-burner stove with extra 240-V outlets for appliances like toasters or coffeemakers
10/14
The Lightning's premium kitchen pairs a dual-burner stove with extra 240-V outlets for appliances like toasters or coffeemakers
The Safiery induction cooktop has touch controls and safety features
11/14
The Safiery induction cooktop has touch controls and safety features
Under-bed storage drawers remove for easy loading/unloading before sliding and locking back in place
12/14
Under-bed storage drawers remove for easy loading/unloading before sliding and locking back in place
The Lightning also gets its own unique color and graphics package
13/14
The Lightning also gets its own unique color and graphics package
Track installs a roof-mounted solar panel and a removable hatch-mounted panel for 360 watts of total charging
14/14
Track installs a roof-mounted solar panel and a removable hatch-mounted panel for 360 watts of total charging
View gallery - 14 images

Track Tvan trailers are some of the most rugged towable micro-campers on the planet. Now Track has enhanced the series' off-grid capability by multiplying lithium battery capacity and solar charging to create the all-new Tvan Lightning. The new, aggressively dimensioned squaredrop leaves the LPG tank behind and powers cooking and camp conveniences with the beating sun that's more than abundant across the hot, dry Outback.

At the same time Track Trailer was announcing its push into the American market, it was readying its most advanced Tvan yet. It debuted the Tvan Lightning in mid-February and showed it again at the more recent 2023 Victorian Camping, Caravan and Touring Supershow. The new flagship Tvan model looks to give off-road adventurers more autonomy in powering their own off-grid base camps.

Track installs a roof-mounted solar panel and a removable hatch-mounted panel for 360 watts of total charging
Track installs a roof-mounted solar panel and a removable hatch-mounted panel for 360 watts of total charging

Leaving LPG tanks in the past and going fully electric has been a trend among Australian trailer builders at large, but we've previously noticed it mostly on large caravans with the space and payload to fit oversized power systems. Track trickles it down to teardrop size, more than tripling the Lightning's battery capacity compared to other Tvan models by wiring in a 500-Ah dual-lithium battery system. It also triples up on solar power to keep that battery running, installing a 200-W panel on the roof and a removable 160-W panel on the rear hatch. The batteries also charge from the tow vehicle while out driving on the road or trail.

Track beefs up the size of its inverter from 300 watts to 2,000 watts, ensuring the Tvan Lightning can run inbuilt appliances and supply power to its 240-V outlets for accessories like coffee machines and hair dryers. Redarc's RedVision Total Vehicle Management System centralizes electrical control on an in-trailer display and mobile app.

The Safiery induction cooktop has touch controls and safety features
The Safiery induction cooktop has touch controls and safety features

The Lightning comes with the premium kitchen option available on other Tvan models but swaps in a dual-hob Safiery induction cooktop in place of the gas stove. The sleek cooktop includes one 1,800-W and one 1,500-W hob (limited to 2,000 W combined draw), along with features such as touch-sensitive controls and a child lock. The kitchen also has two 240-V outlets for appliances and accessories and gets rounded out with a stainless steel worktop, slide-out sink, storage drawers and pull-up wraparound wind deflector.

The Lightning's standard front locker includes a lower fridge slide and upper slide-out organizer bin. After reconfiguring the electrical hardware, Track also redesigned the under-bed storage drawers in the cabin. The box-like drawers remove for loading and then slide and lock in place below the double bed.

Under-bed storage drawers remove for easy loading/unloading before sliding and locking back in place
Under-bed storage drawers remove for easy loading/unloading before sliding and locking back in place

Track's latest trailer includes its signature jaw-like rear hatch design that splits into a hard floor and roof sandwiching the fabric auxiliary tent. The 30-second setup feature Track added to the fifth-gen Tvan allows campers to bypass full tent setup, leaving the tent stored away while jumping straight into bed. In this way, campers can quickly call it a night or escape bad weather without having to spend time on extraneous setup.

Track Trailer creates a more self-sufficient base camp with the Tvan Lightning
Track Trailer creates a more self-sufficient base camp with the Tvan Lightning

Track doesn't go completely fossil fuel-free with the Lightning, as it still installs a diesel heater for cabin heat and hot water. The new trailer has a dry weight around 2,645 lb (1,200 kg) and offers up to 1,322 lb (600 kg) of payload, leaving roughly 1,085 lb (492 kg) of payload capacity after filling up the 108-L water tank.

The Tvan Lightning is available to order in Australia now, and online camper marketplace and news site Caravan Camping Sales reports that it starts at AU$101,800 (approx. US$67,100). No word on the potential for a US model, but the electrical system that serves as the basis of the Lightning would have to be fully reworked around US standards, so we don't expect it to immediately join the Tvan Zenith at Xgrid Campers' Las Vegas showroom.

Track provides a quick overview of the Tvan Lightning's new features in the four-minute video below.

Track Tvan Lightning

Source: Track Trailer

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

Outdoorsteardrop trailersCaravanOff-roadOff-gridTrailertrailersRVtrack trailerCampingOutdoors
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!