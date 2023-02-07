Ultra-rugged Australian Tvan camper trailer on its way to US market

Australia has a penchant for churning out some of the most rugged camper trailers in the world. Many of them don't wander outside the domestic market, but at least a few have been slowly working their way onto the hitches of Amercian adventure rigs, with models from brands like Patriot and Offtrax having made the trip across the Pacific. The ruggedized Tvan teardrop from Track Trailer becomes the latest, traveling from its longtime stomping grounds in the Australian Outback to the equally dry, rugged no man's lands of the American Southwest.

Las Vegas' Xgrid Campers has been an integral force in bringing Australian camper trailers over to American soil. It currently offers several models from Australian Off-Road (AOR), including the innovative Sierra, and now adds Track to its list of import partners. More specifically, it brings over the Tvan, Track's signature, multi-award-winning off-road stalwart.

"For years now, we have been receiving requests from the US, which proves the Tvan has won the hearts and minds of travelers, regardless of location," Lloyd Waldron, Track Trailer's marketing and distribution manager, said in a recent announcement. "We have the utmost confidence that Xgrid will represent the Track brand with integrity and genuine enthusiasm and are so excited to finally share our passion with US explorers and adventurers."

With a hot dipped galvanized chassis, military-derived independent suspension and rugged aluminum-and-steel body, the Track Trailer is ready for any rough terrain Australia, the US or anywhere else puts in front of it Xgrid Campers/Track Trailer

The Tvan trailer was first introduced in 2000, and it's been at the top of its class ever since, earning itself a raft of accolades over the years, including three separate Camper Trailer Australia Camper of the Year awards and even a Caravan Industry Association of Australia Camper Trailer of the Millennium nod. The trailer is currently on its fifth generation, carrying a "strong box" body atop a hot dipped galvanized steel chassis, with Track's own MC2 Asymmetric Link independent suspension absorbing hits from the hard, bumpy ground below.

The gen-five Tvan saw the introduction of Track's streamlined Skyward Lift-Up Deck, which allows users to lift the rear drop-down deck in conjunction with the tailgate and gain immediate access to the interior, either to bed down quickly after a long ride or to simply grab something from inside. When it comes time to fully pitch base camp, the rear deck separates down and the tailgate stays up high to serve as a sandwich-like structure around the drop-down annex tent that stores on the inside of the tailgate. This tent combines with the queen-mattress-equipped interior to create a roomy living space.

A look inside the Tvan trailer interior from inside the annex Xgrid Campers/Track Trailer

One of the major obstacles in bringing a trailer over to the US from Australia is reworking the electrical system around US specifications. Track's job was made easier by the fact that the Tvan lineup includes the option of a state-of-the-art Redarc electrical system. Also a well-established Australian brand, Redarc has been growing its US RV electrical component lineup (and awesome show truck inventory) for the better part of the past decade.

Like the Aus-spec Tvan, the US version gets a fully integrated electrical system that runs through Redarc's RedVision management system. This centralized command system replaces individual switches and monitors with a centralized display and accompanying mobile app for control and monitoring of functions like lighting, battery, water tanks and power outlets. The electrical outlets are now 120 V rather than 240 V, and the American-spec Tvan also includes a 30-A shore power charger, 350-W inverter, 120 watts of roof-mounted solar and a DC-to-DC charger.

The Track premium kitchen offers serious food prep and cooking space Xgrid Campers/Track Trailer

Xgrid offers Track's extra-large premium kitchen, an expandable slide-out unit that comes stocked with a triple-burner stove, stainless steel sink, large stainless steel countertop, and storage drawers. The Quick Cover awning sets up in two minutes to provide shade above. A 106-L fresh water tank comes standard, and a 68-L supplementary tank is available for those who want to be even better prepared.

The Tvan will land in Xgrid's Las Vegas Motor Speedway-adjacent showroom this month. Xgrid has not yet listed full pricing details, but it tells us the Tvan will start in the low to mid US$60,000's, depending upon selected options.

