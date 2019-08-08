Patriot is closer to reverse-engineering the wheel than reinventing it with the X1-N, since many a rugged, boxy off-road utility trailer is topped with a standard or available roof rack rather than an integrated tent, allowing the buyer to turn it into a camper with a roof-top tent or just use it as a gear box. What Patriot has really done, then, is give future X1 shoppers more flexibility in selecting a tent than they have with its existing products while offering an X1 platform that's as good for hauling bikes or stand-up paddleboards on a day trip as it is at serving as a base camp for a longer camping trip or expedition.