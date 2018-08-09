It's a simple solution, but looking at the video, it should prove quicker and easier to deploy and put away than the traditional soft-shell configuration of folding tent and separate cover. Zipping the tight-fitting waterproof cover over a traditional soft-shell tent can be difficult to get right and is often listed as a disadvantage of the soft-shell style. The X-cover's integrated design simplifies the set-up/put-away process and also means there's no loose cover to worry about getting filthy, lost or damaged. IKamper says set-up will take about two or three minutes.