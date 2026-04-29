Games
Over 50% of US households own a dedicated video game console. With the halcyon days of the arcade far behind us, video games have entered the mainstream and the industry now surpasses Hollywood in terms of revenue. Mobile games have changed the gaming landscape again, with virtual reality (VR) also set to become big business in coming years. What's next?
Top News
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Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
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There are many tools that offer to help us focus – but very few are designed to do this in just a minute. BrainBlink is built just for this, with 60-second games on a pocket-sized device featuring real buttons and a link to players across the globe.
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The makers of a smart Rubik's Cube-like puzzle have upped the ante with their game technology with a special edition Harry Potter-themed chess board, complete with character pieces. But can AI help you learn how to play? You might be surprised.
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Latest News
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April 29, 2026 | Shirl LeighIf a chess player seeking a game partner doesn’t happen to live in a city such as St. Louis, home of the World Chess Hall of Fame, the next best thing might be SenseRobot Chess Mini. It's a robotic chess coach and player, currently on Kickstarter.
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March 21, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalNvidia's latest DLSS 5 tech for rendering video game graphics sounds like it could be revolutionary for delivering more immersive experiences. Too bad it looks a whole lot like AI slop.
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July 14, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhy just buy a gift card for games, if you can buy an actual handheld gaming console which is (roughly) the same shape and size? That's the thinking behind the Raspberry-Pi-packin' GamerCard, which has an interesting pedigree.
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June 09, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalMicrosoft and Asus just showed off the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, two upcoming handhelds designed to bring your entire PC game library everywhere you go. Here's what can you look forward to with them, and what they're up against.
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April 02, 2025 | Michael IrvingNintendo has finally whipped the covers off its next console, the Switch 2. It has the same strong gimmick of being a home/portable hybrid, plus a few much needed upgrades, a fresh slate of games, and a close launch date of June 5.
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February 27, 2025 | Michael IrvingJapanese scientists have created what may be the world’s smallest video game. Using a regular controller, players can control a tiny digital ship, firing nanoscale bullets to push around a physical polystyrene ball just a few microns wide.
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February 09, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalCrowdfunding on Kickstarter, FunPop is an electronic tabletop game that looks a lot like air hockey. Up to four players can duke it out with sliding paddles and marbles shot out of cannons, in any of three different game modes.
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January 17, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalNintendo's upcoming Switch 2 gaming console looks, um... awfully similar to the original that launched 8 years ago. But we spotted several nifty updates in the teaser video the company released; here's what you can look forward to.
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January 02, 2025 | Ben CoxworthEven though full-body gaming systems like Wii were made obsolete by VR technology, that hasn't stopped US startup Rebuff Reality from getting in on the act. The company's BodyLink gaming platform is set to pick up where the likes of Kinect left off.
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December 31, 2024 | Ben CoxworthBoard-sports video games can be fun, but let's be honest – sitting on the coach and twiddling a joystick isn't much like real snowboarding or skateboarding. That's where the BoarDrop system comes in, as it puts players on an actual board.
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October 22, 2024 | Joe SalasIf you're a Meta Quest 3 or 3S owner, you're in luck. Meta-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow just dropped today and already people are going off the rails about how it might be the best AAA VR title of the year.
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September 10, 2024 | Michael IrvingIt’s that time of the console generation again, when the big players refresh their hardware for graphics boosts of arguable importance. Sony has unveiled the Playstation 5 Pro, with better buzzwords than last time at an absolutely eye-watering price.
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August 03, 2024 | Ben CoxworthBack in 1970, Sega introduced an arcade game that would pave the way for many of today's most popular video games. Known as Jet Rocket, the electromechanical marvel boasted three world-firsts – even though most folks today don't know it ever existed.
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March 19, 2024 | Michael IrvingHave you ever wondered what all 1,000+ Pokémon smell like? Because we have. With the news of a weird AI smell-o-vision device called GameScent, we’ve rounded up a list of which game worlds we’re most curious to get a whiff of – for better or worse.
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March 12, 2024 | Mike HanlonAtari's first three video arcade games tell a fascinating story of rapid evolution: the first ("Computer Space" - 1971), the game it inspired ("Pong" - 1972) and the sequel to Pong ("Space Race" - 1973) which introduced the arcade world to the joystick.
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