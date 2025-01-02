New full-body gaming system summons the spirits of Wii and Kinect

Even though full-body gaming systems like Wii were made obsolete by VR technology, that hasn't stopped US startup Rebuff Reality from getting in on the act. The company's new BodyLink gaming platform is set to pick up where the likes of Kinect left off.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, BodyLink consists of just two components: a wireless handheld motion controller with haptic feedback, and a main console that's connected to the user's big-screen TV.

The console is equipped with two cameras.

One of these tracks the player's body position in real time at a frame rate of 90 fps – with a bit of help from a wide-angle lens and an infrared light – without requiring the person to hold or wear a marker of any kind. In fact, it can track up to four separate players at the same time.

The other camera captures 4K video of the user as they're playing the game, so that a full-body shot of that person can be superimposed over a recording of the gameplay, for upload to social media. No green screen or other neutral backdrop is required.

The BodyLink console and motion controller Rebuff Reality

The handheld controller is used for in-game actions such as swinging tennis rackets or golf clubs, or shooting guns. Its joystick and buttons can also be utilized for playing plain ol' retro sit-on-the-couch games.

All of the camera and controller data is processed in real time by an Android chipset, an 8-core CPU and a 4-core GPU. Additionally, if the player is utilizing a third-party VR headset, the BodyLink console will relay the gameplay from that headset to the TV, so other people in the room can see what's happening.

The system superimposes a shot of the player's body over the gameplay, for upload to social media Rebuff Reality

Plans call for the system to ship with Rebuff Reality's Dance Dash game preinstalled. The company says that a wide variety of other titles are in the works, which will be available via Google Play.

Assuming BodyLink reaches production, a pledge of US$149 will get you a system of your own. It should ultimately retail for $299.

There's more information in the following video.

BodyLink: Motion Games Unleashed

Sources: Kickstarter, Rebuff Reality

