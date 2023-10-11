Sony slims down PlayStation 5, offers optional attachable Blu-Ray drive

Right on schedule, Sony has unveiled a mid-generation hardware refresh for the PlayStation 5. The long-rumored update slims down both models of the console, beefs up the storage space, and adds an optional Blu-Ray drive that can be later fitted to the digital-only console.

The PS5 and Xbox Series S/X still kind of feel new, but we’re actually approaching the three-year mark, and that’s traditionally about the time in a console generation that manufacturers start tweaking the hardware. And this PS5 refresh follows the usual beats.

That monolithic tower is now 30% smaller than the launch models, while weighing 18% and 24% less for the Standard and Digital Edition, respectively. You might also notice there’s now a black stripe across the sides, and that’s not just there to look sporty – there are now two separate panels per side, with the top bit glossy and the bottom bit having a matte finish.

But the biggest update is that the new Digital Edition console can be kitted out with a separate Blu-Ray disc drive later on, which essentially turns it into the Standard Edition. It does feel a little redundant though – you only save 50 bucks by choosing the Digital over the Standard console, but if you want to upgrade it later the disc drive will cost you US$80. It’s a better deal to just go for the version with the disc drive from day one, but it’s good to have options we guess.

The new model of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition can be fitted with an optional aftermarket Blu-Ray disc drive Sony Interactive Entertainment

Under the hood, the new PS5 versions have had a bit of a storage space boost, from 825 GB to 1 TB. There are also now two USB-C ports on the front of the console, rather than one USB-C and one USB-A.

Like many mid-gen hardware refreshes, Sony says these new models will come to replace the originals after their existing stock runs out. A horizontal stand will be included, but if you want to prop it up vertically, that’ll cost extra.

The new PS5 consoles will be available in the US in November, rolling out to other regions over the next few months. It looks to be the same price as the current models: $499.99 for the Standard and $449.99 for the Digital Edition. The disc drive will be available for $79.99, while the new vertical stand – compatible with all PS5 models – will go for $29.99. And since splitting the side panels means more opportunities to sell accessories, new console covers will also be available from $54.99.

An overly dramatic video featuring a slow zoom on a picture of the new consoles can be seen below.

PlayStation 5 - Same Immersive Power. New Slimmer Size.

Source: PlayStation blog