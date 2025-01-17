7 Nintendo Switch 2 features we're especially excited about

Nintendo has finally taken the wraps off its upcoming Switch 2 portable gaming console, and from what we can see in its playful trailer, its, um... awfully similar to the original that launched 8 years ago.

Nevertheless, the video actually teases several changes and additions. Here's everything we've spotted that should enhance your experience on the new console if you upgrade.

Before we kick off the list, here's the trailer in case you missed it:

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

A bigger screen?

The Switch 2 has the same form factor as the first one, with detachable Joy-Cons on either side of the screen. However, it appears to have larger proportions, and an animation in the video depicts a screen expanding beyond the dimensions of the previous one. So yeah, we're expecting a larger display. Hopefully it'll feature an OLED screen at launch for deeper contrast.

The Switch 2 will likely feature a larger display and a bigger body overall, compared to the original Nintendo

Bigger buttons too

The Joy-Cons seem to be larger, as do the ZL and ZR shoulder triggers. We'll have to spend some quality time with the Switch 2 to gauge if it's more comfortable to hold and play with.

The new SL and SR buttons are much larger than on the original Switch Joy-Cons, and should be easier to press Nintendo

The SL and SR buttons on the connector edges of both Joy-Cons are way bigger too, so they should be easier to press when you've got the controllers detached and held lengthwise.



A new button?

In addition to the joysticks and the array of buttons on the old Joy-Cons, the Switch 2 gets a new unlabeled button at the bottom of the right Joy-Con, below the Home button. The video doesn't show it being used, so we can't confirm what Nintendo has in mind for this one.

The new Joy-Cons are substantially larger - and there's an additional button at the bottom of the right Joy-Con Nintendo

A second USB-C port

While the original Switch came with a single USB Type-C port at the bottom of the console for charging, the Switch 2 gets a second Type-C port at the top. Hopefully that means support for a range of accessories.

The new USB-C port at the top of the console could be for accessories Nintendo

Support for older Switch games

If you've got a library of Switch titles lying around, rest assured you can play most of them on the new console. There's a slot for cartridges which will support previous-generation games, and Nintendo has confirmed digital games will work too.

However, the company notes some older titles "may not be supported or fully compatible" with the Switch 2. Hopefully that'll be just a short list of games that relied on pairing the old Joy-Cons with specific accessories.



Will they mouse?

We've got two interesting clues to consider here. First, a clear lens near the Joy-Con connector on each of the controller's side panels hints at the presence of a laser sensor. Next, the trailer shows the Joy-Con sliding around on a surface too. These could point to each controller's ability to be used as a mouse for more precise gameplay required in strategy titles.

Could a lens fitted on the side of the Joy-Con enable mouse-like functionality? I don't even know what I'd do with that on a Nintendo console Nintendo

A whole new angle

The Switch 2 features a kickstand on the back of the console, and it looks like you can adjust it to sit up at different angles. That could make it even more versatile for play on airplanes and at your desk.

The built-in kickstand should make it easier to play games with the Joy-Cons detached Nintendo

We don't yet know exactly when the Switch 2 will drop; all Nintendo has confirmed so far is '2025.'

The company will reveal more details at Nintendo Direct on April 2, and it'll subsequently open up hands-on time for folks who register through this online ballot and are selected.

You'll want to sign up before January 26 to be eligible. These experiences will be available in select locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas in the US, as well as major cities around the world.

Source: Nintendo