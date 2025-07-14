Handheld gaming console takes the form of a pocketable card

Why just buy a gift card for games, if you can buy an actual handheld gaming console which is (roughly) the same shape and size? That's the thinking behind the Raspberry-Pi-packin' GamerCard, which has an interesting pedigree.

Putting it simply, the GamerCard is a 128 x 88 x 6.5-mm, 100-gram (3.5-oz) pocketable slab that allows users to play games on the go. It's the brainchild of British inventor/tech entrepreneur Grant Sinclair, who previously brought us the sharp-looking Iris eTrike electric-assist velomobile.

His uncle, Sir Clive Sinclair, was the mastermind behind the the famous Sinclair C5 pedal-electric trike back in the 80s. Among other things, he was also the creator of two of the earliest home computers, the ZX-81 and Spectrum. Sir Clive's son Crispin more recently developed the Babel Bike, which he touted as being "the world's safest bicycle."

The GamerCard fits easily in a pocket Grant Sinclair

The GamerCard is aimed at "retro fans, developers, and educators alike," and comes preloaded with two games – the action platformer Bloo Kid 2 and space shooter AstroBlaze DX. It also comes with the Pi Game app, which provides access to third-party Raspberry-Pi-optimized games, plus it can play thousands of other classic games via third-party emulator apps. Users can additionally create and share their own "mini retro-style games" using the PICO-8 app, which is sold separately.

Hardware-wise, the GamerCard features a 4-inch, 254-ppi full-color IPS display; two mini loudspeakers and two monoblock amps for stereo sound; and two silicone control pads on the front along with control switches and pushbuttons on the back and sides.

Its brain takes the form of a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W microcomputer with a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 128 GB of internal memory. Power is provided by a 1,600-mAh lithium-polymer battery, although there's currently no word on runtime.

The GamerCard can be connected to peripheral devices such as keyboards and mice Grant Sinclair

Should you want a GamerCard of your own, you can order one now from the Grant Sinclair company website for £125 (about US$168). Delivery should take eight to 10 weeks.

Plans also call for racks of the devices to be distributed to stores, allowing them to be grabbed and purchased on impulse … just like gift cards.

Source: Grant Sinclair

