This robot is set to be your miniature AI chess partner – or coach

If a fervent chess player seeking a challenging game partner doesn’t happen to live in a major city such as St. Louis, Missouri, home of the World Chess Hall of Fame, the next best thing might be SenseRobot Chess Mini. It's an AI-powered robotic chess coach/mentor and player, currently on Kickstarter.

There are already computer chess games available online, and you can even play against ChatGPT, but the creators of this device aim to reclaim “the soul of the game” with a physical game board, solid pieces and “the raw tension of a real-world duel.” It's all based on camera vision technology merged with intelligent decision-making algorithms.

Designed for both novices and advanced players, SenseRobot Chess Mini is programmed with 19 difficulty levels based on Arpard Elo’s points ranking system to suit the all skill levels which the creators claim “significantly outperforms the world’s top human champions” as proven during a SenseRobot match held in Toulouse, France in 2024.

SenseRobot Chess Mini is fairly portable SenseRobot

SenseRobot Chess Mini has a highly developed AI-enabled camera that is reportedly 99.9% accurate in scanning the chessboard, but as per SenseRobot’s “privacy first” policy there is no facial recognition and private data is not recorded, stored or uploaded.

The setup includes an app that records game stats for review and data-driven analysis to identify weaknesses and skills progression. The app also allows players to connect with random players or friends worldwide, with the ability to sync with chess.com and online chess server Lichess (via ChessConnect).

SenseRobot Chess Mini is equipped with dual robotic arms with a three-fingered grip for millimeter-precise motor placement of 3D chess pieces. It boasts “fluid human-like motion” due to the AI camera vision algorithm scrutinizing the positions, shapes and movements of each chess piece in real time, even during fast-paced games.

The robot can play with third-party chess pieces SenseRobot

The novice player has access to 25 courses with 1,200+ exercises ranging from beginner to master levels to study key tactics and openers plus 14 introductory and 11 beginner courses.

Included in the exercises are AI-guided scenarios with multiple outcomes based on key moments in actual games, in addition to 145 classic endgame scenarios devised to test those little grey cells by improving accuracy and instincts.

Players can also study 100 notable games paired with detailed AI voice and screen narrations as the SenseRobot Chess Mini reenacts each move on the chessboard, even allowing the player to interrupt and take over the game against the AI opponent.

Novices have access to 25 courses SenseRobot

Not only is the SenseRobot Chess Mini programmed to play on a human-like level, but with the built-in LLM (large language model), the robot is interactive and chatty with the ability to manage “engaging casual small talk” as well in English, French and German … so players could potentially learn a new language simultaneously.

For a challenge, the player can start from any chess position with several different AI opponent levels to try other strategies, or to analyze and explore specific scenarios.

Stuck on a move? The player can ask SenseRobot for coaching on how to break a deadlock and it will clarify the strategy behind every move, explain complex tactics, and analyze each plan of action in real-time voice guidance mentoring.

The robot is programmed with 19 levels of difficulty SenseRobot

Players aren’t just restricted to using the provided chess pieces, as the programming supports personalized 3D-printed pieces encouraging creative expression! I can understand the lure of collecting chess sets, as I recently checked out a replica of Man Ray’s surrealist chess set among other luxury sets that put my pocket magnetic chess game in a dust pile.

At approximately the size of a 13-inch laptop, SenseRobot Chess Mini is easily portable so the player isn't limited to just playing at home – as long as there's an adequate setup spot in welcoming spaces, the world is literally their oyster.

SenseRobot Chess Mini is available for a pledge of US$399 (MSRP $699) with estimated shipping in July if Kickstarter funding is achieved and all production is fulfilled.

SenseRobot Chess Mini: Meet the Future of Chess

Source: Kickstarter

