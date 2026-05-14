Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use

Arcade machines are large, heavy, and take up a lot of space. Even though they're fun and have a cool retro look, they can definitely feel out of place in people's homes. And that’s fair – not everyone wants their living room to look like a 1990s pizza restaurant. But what if you could own a machine that was easy to put away when not in use? That’s exactly the idea behind Swap Arcade.

Les Cookson, a California-based inventor and entrepreneur, previously launched several crowdfunding products. Like many millennials, he spent countless coins playing arcade games with friends after school. When he later had children of his own, he decided to build an arcade cabinet so the family could spend time playing together, like in the good old days, instead of scrolling on phones. That idea eventually became Swap Arcade, which is now seeking support on Kickstarter.

Swap Arcade supports both modern and classic games Swap Arcade

As the name suggests, Swap Arcade transforms from a full-sized arcade machine into a classic wooden cabinet, which takes just a few seconds – you simply need to fold down the upper part.

It weighs about 45 kg (100 lb) and measures 177.8 x 71.1 x 35.6 cm (70 x 28 x 14 inches) in arcade mode and 91.4 x 73.7 x 34.3 cm (36 x 29 x 13.5 inches) in cabinet mode. When closed, it’s not quite a functional furniture piece, even though it totally looks like one. You can use the top part as a shelf, but the front doors are just decorative. The actual storage space is hidden in the lower section, and it’s accessible when Swap Arcade is unfolded. It has two shelves where you can store game systems, controls, cables, and other accessories.

Swap Arcade in its "stealth" cabinet mode Swap Arcade

The gaming system runs on Batocera and supports both classic and modern games. It comes with a multicade starter set of 100 games, which backers will be able to select after the campaign ends. Additionally, users can connect external systems including Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS3, PS2, original PlayStation, PC, and upload pretty much any retro game.

The arcade includes a 27-inch HDMI display with built-in speakers, a two-player control panel with Sanwa joysticks, an eight-button control layout for each player, and auxiliary function buttons.

Swap Arcade's two-player control panel Swap Arcade

To match different interiors, the product will be available in three finishes: Natural, Walnut, and Dark Tobacco, which backers will be able to choose after the campaign.

Reliving childhood memories is quite a bit more expensive than spending quarters at the local arcade 30 years ago. The early bird Kickstarter price for Swap Arcade is US$1,097, while the retail price will be $1,697. It's also a pretty large and heavy item, so shipping costs vary significantly depending on the location, and they're not included in the pledge price.

Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is planned for September or October.

Swap Arcade: Full Arcade That Turns Into A Furniture Cabinet

Source: Kickstarter

