Grant Sinclair releases pics and specs of production-version Iris eTrike

Back in 2017 we told you about a prototype electric-assist velomobile known as the Iris eTrike. Its designer has now provided us with images of the planned production version of the vehicle … and it's breathtaking.

To quickly recap our previous coverage, the existing Iris eTrike is basically a pedal-electric recumbent tricycle which is fully enclosed in a plastic fairing.

Like other velomobiles, it is claimed to be more aerodynamic than a traditional bicycle, thus allowing it to reach higher speeds (for a given amount of effort) on flat roads and when going downhill. The trike also puts the rider in a more comfortable seating position, plus it protects them from inclement weather. It was designed by British inventor/tech entrepreneur Grant Sinclair.

Grant Sinclair in the existing fully functional Iris eTrike prototype Grant Sinclair.com

His uncle, Sir Clive Sinclair, created the famous Sinclair C5 pedal-electric trike back in the 80s. Among other things, he was also the creator of two of the earliest home computers, the ZX-81 and Spectrum. Sir Clive's son Crispin more recently developed the Babel Bike, which he touted as being "the world's safest bicycle."

But getting back to Grant Sinclair's Iris eTrike …

The just-announced production model features a chromoly steel chassis, an EPP (expanded polypropylene) foam body with a polymer shell, a clear Plexiglass hinged canopy with a water-repellant coating, a 9-speed drivetrain and a relatively high (but still reclined) seating position which allows the rider to better see the road around them.

Riders enter and exit the vehicle via a hinged Plexiglass canopy Grant Sinclair.com

The production Iris also sports a full LED lighting system (including headlights, turn indicators, strip lighting and a brake/tail light), a HEPA air filtration system, a 120-degree rearview camera which streams live video to the user's docked smartphone, plus a cooling system which channels filtered air into the cabin.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by their choice of a 250, 500 or 750-watt mid-drive motor, which should reportedly take them to speeds of over 30 mph (48 km/h). One charge of the 48V/20-Ah lithium-ion battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 30 miles. The Iris rolls on carbon wheels (24-inch in front, 26-inch in the back) clad in puncture-proof Tannus cargo bike tires.

Some of its other features include a 100-liter (26-gal) lockable cargo compartment, Spyre mechanical disc brakes, Shimano A530 SPD double-sided pedals (for riding clipless or platform) and a backlit LED screen which displays data such as speed, distance travelled, battery charge and electric assist level. The whole thing measures 260 cm long by 94 cm wide by 128 cm high (102 by 37 by 50 inches), and should ultimately tip the scales at 50 kg (110 lb).

A streamlined body greatly boosts the vehicle's aerodynamics Grant Sinclair.com

The Iris eTrike is available now for a special preorder price of £4,999 (about US$6,252) in color choices of black, silver and red. Shipping is expected to commence in the first quarter of next year.

Source: Grant Sinclair.com

