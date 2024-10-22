© 2024 New Atlas
Batman: Arkham Shadow – The Meta Quest's most epic VR release yet

By Joe Salas
October 22, 2024
Batman: Arkham Shadow looks to be the best triple A VR title of 2024
If you're a Meta Quest 3 or 3S owner, you're in luck. Meta-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow just dropped today and already people are going off the rails about how it might be the best AAA VR title of the year.

Following Batman: Arkham (do we actually count Gotham City: Batman VR Experience?), Arkham Shadow picks up where Asylum left off. The core mechanics of the Arkham series are true to form, meaning much hand-to-hand combat, detective mode, Predator mode (stealth), and did I mention hand-to-hand combat?

Arkham Shadow may as well be sold as a fitness title, considering the sheer amount of physical effort needed to knock out four and five opponents at a time with left-right combos, jabs, hooks, and special moves.

Batman: Arkham Shadow | Official Gameplay Trailer

While Arkham Shadow is an open world you can explore, the storyline is structured to focus mode on details. Arkham Shadow, developed by Camouflaj – the studio known for Iron Man VR – was inspired by The Legend of Zelda games when designing the puzzles and explorable areas in the latest Batman release. Would-be virtual Batmans are encouraged to uncover secrets and hidden details in Detective mode.

While there are no multiplayer or co-op modes, the solo campaign should take around 10 hours if your goal is to just get through it. Much longer if you're a completionist. Side missions are a bonus and should offer you a little extra satisfaction.

Sadly, as it's a Meta Quest 3/3S exclusive, there's no PCVR support, no PlayStation VR release, no Steam VR, no nothing.

If you don't yet own the Quest 3/3S, Batman comes bundled with a new purchase. Considering Arkham Shadow is the most expensive Meta game to date at $70, that might offer you some consolation for the $300 Quest 3S or the $500 Quest 3 price.

Here's a video from 'O.G. VR Gamer' showing the player's physical motions as well as the gameplay:

Meta's fully wireless and self-contained Quest headsets have been super impressive since they first launched – but many early adopters have found themselves hankering for proper AAA-grade experiences. It's clear that Camouflaj has put in an exceptional effort here, playing to the strengths of the latest Quest hardware and pushing it to the max, while not skimping on character, story or action.

We'd call it the Quest 3's killer app for 2024... But then, that'd break the first rule of Batman club.

Source: Meta

Joe Salas
Joe Salas
A well-established motorcycle action photographer with high-octane gasoline in his veins, Joe also takes a keen interest in a broad range of technologies, gadgets, outdoor living and adventure topics.

