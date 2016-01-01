Oculus Quest
A standalone, wireless virtual reality headset. Oculus is a subsidiary of Facebook.
-
The Oculus Quest has cameras all over it, which it uses in many fascinating ways. One of those is to track your motion within a room. Another, which has been an experimental feature up until now, is to watch your hands.
-
The Oculus Quest is a stunning piece of technology, an all-in-one, totally self-contained VR setup that drags virtual reality out of the lofty realms of nerd-dom and makes the incredible experience of VR something the unwashed masses can enjoy.
-
Facebook-owned Oculus has a new virtual reality headset to show off. The Oculus Quest sits between the portable Oculus Go and the PC-connected Oculus Rift in the range, needs no connecting wires or external sensors, and is arriving at the start of next year for $399.