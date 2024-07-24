Truck camping kit gives Toyota Tacoma a modular camper van floor plan

Pickup camping toppers are a great lightweight RV solution that'll get you up out of the ground tent and into a more stable, better-protected vehicle. But they typically lack any amenities beyond a basic mattress to sleep on. Nevada-based Catapult Adventure Vehicle Outfitter has a more comprehensive solution that makes the pickup bed as versatile and comfortable as a small modular camper van. Its camping system pairs the standard wedge pop-top with a custom-fit panel designed to support a full camper floor plan's worth of furniture and equipment inside the truck bed.

Catapult AV's system starts with a familiar-looking wedge topper. Made from laser-cut aluminum, it attaches to the bed rails to turn the pickup truck into a mobile living space with a strut-assisted pop-up roof and a mattress platform that lifts away to provide standing room in the pickup bed below.

No thin, hard mattress here – Catapult uses a 4-in-thick inflatable camping mattress from Nemo Catapult AV

While quite similar to a dozen or two other pickup toppers, the Launch does have a few distinguishing characteristics, including a four-season design with Havelock wool insulation and insulated fabric sidewalls, optional Tern Overland windows, a 52 x 78 x 4-in (132 x 198 x 10-cm) Nemo Roamer inflatable mattress, and two strips of L-track running the length of each sidewall for accessory mounting.

The really unique part of the Catapult system, however, comes courtesy of the available composite floor plate – the Launch Pad – custom-fit to the pickup bed floor. It brings along multiple rows of embedded L-track that essentially give the camper-topped space the flexibility of modular RV, not so different from a Terracamper van.

Securing down a fridge is one natural use for the Launch Pad flooring, whether that means a slide or simply strapping it to L-track tie-down points Catapult AV

Catapult hasn't been in the game as long as Terracamper, so it doesn't have the same ecosystem of interior components, but it has designed a few things to help turn the bare pickup bed into a cozy camper, without the weight of the independent floor and base of a fully enclosed pickup camper.

The company's photos and renderings show that a slide-mounted refrigerator just inside the tailgate is a staple feature and also depict an aluminum storage box/bench over the driver-side wheel well and an aluminum sink unit over the passenger-side wheel well. The company also says it offers sleeping platform panels that can be used atop left and right storage benches to create a lower bed.

The L-track can also be used for tie-down rings, hooks, specific mounts for gear like bicycles, and other mounting solutions.

Catapult works the basic truck bed into a cozy camper space Catapult AV

Creating a modular camper directly in the pickup bed is a fairly natural transition for Catapult, which also has a history of converting Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter camper vans. It's transferred some of the same van strategies over to the Launch system, such as L-track mounting and over-wheel-well consoles.

While Catapult is rare in offering both its own topper and a modular floor plan system to go along with it – most builders seem to do one or the other – the Launch Pad floor and modular components can also be used in conjunction with other topper models. So drivers who already own a different topper can still benefit from Catapult's in-bed camping system.

Catapult owners don't have to race the fading sun quite as much as tent campers since all they have to do is pop open the roof and climb into bed Catapult AV

Catapult tells us that the Launch Pad floor starts at US$1,025 and weighs 28 lb (12.7 kg) for the version that fits the Toyota Tacoma with 6-ft bed. The company has also created a Launch Pad for the Jeep Gladiator and GMC Canyon AT4. It plans to add variants for other truck models as demand dictates.

As for the Launch topper, it starts at $12,300 and has a base weight of 345 lb (156.5 kg).

Source: Catapult AV