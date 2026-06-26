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Knives and Multitools

10-function multi-disc tool encircles compass with bonus features

By Maryna Holovnova
June 26, 2026
10-function multi-disc tool encircles compass with bonus features
The Ti-Trailblazer is currently on Kickstarter
The Ti-Trailblazer is currently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The Ti-Trailblazer is currently on Kickstarter
1/5
The Ti-Trailblazer is currently on Kickstarter
The Ti-Trailblazer doing some bit-driving
2/5
The Ti-Trailblazer doing some bit-driving
The magnifying glass in use
3/5
The magnifying glass in use
The bottle opener in use
4/5
The bottle opener in use
A closer look at the compass itself
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A closer look at the compass itself
View gallery - 5 images

A lot of modern multitools are designed with outdoor use in mind: they are compact, functional, and easy to carry. The Ti-Trailblazer takes a unique approach by making a compass its main feature and building 10 additional tools around it. The product is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Smartphone navigation is convenient until your battery dies or you lose cell service and can no longer access digital maps. A mechanical compass might seem old-fashioned, but it doesn’t fail, so it’s good to pack one as a backup option whenever you go on the trails.

We’ve seen compass-centered EDC tools before, but they are usually focused on compactness, optical features, and navigation itself. The Ti-Trailblazer is a military-grade precision compass with a traditional mechanical design, but what sets it apart is 10 integrated tools.

The Ti-Trailblazer in sawing action
The Ti-Trailblazer in sawing action

The multitool measures 60 mm (2.4 in) in diameter and 16 mm (0.63 in) thick. It features ribbed edges, so it’s easy to hold in the rain or while wearing gloves. The tool is available in titanium alloy, copper, or stainless steel. The titanium version is the lightest, weighing 100 grams (3.5 oz). Along with the stainless steel model, it is durable, corrosion-resistant, and recommended for regular outdoor use. The copper version is the most expensive in the series. It features 14K gold plating and is positioned as a collectible rather than a heavy-duty EDC tool.

The titanium and steel versions are equipped with luminescent tritium tubes rated to last for up to 20 years. The compass markings are also illuminated with tritium, making them easier to read in the dark.

The magnifying glass in use
The magnifying glass in use

Let’s get a closer look at the additional tools. One of them is a magnifying glass, which we don’t see often in EDC tools. It can be quite handy in outdoor environments for inspecting small details on your equipment, reading map details, or even starting a fire if there is enough sunlight.

There is also a hidden storage compartment for a small screwdriver bit. By unscrewing part of the body, you can insert the bit into the center of the tool and use it for quick repairs. Because of how tiny the screwdriver is, it obviously won’t provide enough leverage for larger jobs, but it should still be useful for tightening screws on pocket knives, eyeglasses, and some outdoor gear.

The Ti-Trailblazer doing some bit-driving
The Ti-Trailblazer doing some bit-driving

A few additional tools are integrated around the edge of the compass and can be deployed with a twisting action. These include a small utility blade for opening packages or cutting rope, a micro saw, and a bottle opener. According to the creators, the saw can cut small branches or prepare fire-starting material, although given the size, it may become a real test of your patience.

Overall, those additional tools seem best suited for emergencies when no other options are available, but it would be quite ambitious to say they can replace actual tools. If you have extra space in your backpack, it’s still worth bringing the dedicated equipment you know you’ll probably use. The built-in bottle opener, however, seems to be the right size for the job.

Early Kickstarter backers can get the compass for a pledge of US$59, while the planned retail price is $138. If the campaign is successful, shipping is set to begin in September.

Ti-Trailblazer: The Ultimate EDC Titanium Survival Compass

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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