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Knives and Multitools

Magnetic multitool stacks 70 tools in five titanium cards

By Maryna Holovnova
June 15, 2026
Magnetic multitool stacks 70 tools in five titanium cards
The TitanSnap multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The TitanSnap multitool is presently on Kickstarter
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The TitanSnap, all folded down
1/6
The TitanSnap, all folded down
The Fishing card
2/6
The Fishing card
The Tech card
3/6
The Tech card
The Outdoor card
4/6
The Outdoor card
The TitanSnap multitool is presently on Kickstarter
5/6
The TitanSnap multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The Emergency card
6/6
The Emergency card
View gallery - 6 images

UK-based company Gadget On brings the EDC multitools to a new level with its latest product, TitanSnap – a magnetic titanium card deck that includes at least 70 tools. It is claimed to be one of the most compact and well-organized EDC systems on the market and is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter.

One hundred tools – which is the number that is claimed – is a pretty ambitious amount to squeeze into one compact body, so instead of trying to combine all the functions into a single tool, the TitanSnap concept is built around five cards that can be carried individually or stacked together depending on what you need.

The TitanSnap, all folded down
The TitanSnap, all folded down

The full deck of five cards combines tools for a specific purpose: everyday tasks, outdoor activities, technology-related needs, fishing, and emergency situations. Each card includes between eight and 22 tools, covering pretty much every function you can think of: opening, cutting, measuring, tightening, scraping, storing, repairing, and adjusting. They can be carried and used separately or snapped together into a stack with a built-in magnet in the center.

The T1 Daily Card is designed for small everyday tasks we do on the go: opening packages, taking quick measurements, tightening screws on a coffee table, cutting rope, or doing a quick repair on a bike. It weighs 28.5 g (1 oz) and includes the largest number of tools – 22 in total.

The second card is designed for outdoor use and includes can and bottle openers, a saw, a fire starter, a wood chipper, and even a fork. This card weighs 28.2 g (0.99 oz) and features 15 tools.

The Outdoor card
The Outdoor card

The T3 card is a fishing card, and it weighs 28.8 g (1.02 oz). It’s unlikely to fully replace a fishing kit, but it will definitely come in handy if you forgot a few tools at home. It features a hook remover, fish scaler, two needles, thread holder, and 10 additional tools for fishing.

The T4 card is designed for technology-related tasks and the devices you carry every day. It can serve as a phone stand, a cable organizer, and also includes slots for two SIM cards and two TF cards. It’s the lightest card in the set, weighing 27.2 g (0.96 oz), and also includes the fewest tools – eight in total.

The final card is intended for emergency situations and includes 10 tools: a bandage cutter, sundial compass, signaling mirror, serrated knife, and others. It’s not aimed at replacing an actual first aid kit, but rather serves as a useful addition to keep you safe when unexpected situations happen. The T5 card is the heaviest at 36.9 g (1.3 oz).

The Emergency card
The Emergency card

One notable thing about the TitanSnap’s design is that the cards don’t interact with each other to create additional tools, so each card functions independently, even when carried as part of the full deck. Each card measures 4.5 x 7 cm (1.8 x 2.8 in) and is between 3 and 3.5 mm (0.12 x 0.14 in) thick, depending on the card. For reference, it is slightly smaller than a bank card, so it will easily fit in your hand or pocket.

The cards are made from TC4 titanium, known for its combination of strength, low weight, and corrosion resistance. They are also CNC-machined for smooth edges and precise cutouts and slots. The product comes in a sandblasted finish.

All five cards also have built-in glow markers that absorb light and glow in the dark to make the tool easier to find. Unlike most other tools on the market, where glow markers need to be purchased separately, TitanSnap has them already built in.

Early-bird backers on Kickstarter can get a full deck of five cards for £259 ( about US$350), with a planned retail price of £320 ($430). Individual cards are available for £60 ($80) each, or £80 ($110) at retail. Shipping will start in October, assuming the campaign is successful.

TitanSnap: The 100-Tool Magnetic Titanium Card Deck

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Knives and MultitoolsKickstarterEDCMultitoolsKnifeTitanium
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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