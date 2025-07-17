Minuscule magnetic flashlight pumps out three colors in nine modes

As is the case with cameras, the best flashlight is always gonna be the one you have on you. The NanoB9 is likely to fit that bill, as it packs three colors of light and nine operational modes into a "coin-sized" dual-magnet-packing body.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the NanoB9 is made by British stuff-manufacturer Gadget On. The company previously brought us a rather interesting multitool that takes the form of stacked titanium cards.

And while Gadget On does indeed describe the NanoB9 as being coin-sized, at 30 × 27 × 13 mm it's a bit like a 2-euro coin that needs to go on a diet. It's being offered in black-anodized aluminum or stonewashed titanium construction, with the two models reportedly tipping the scales at 16 g and 24 g, respectively.

The flashlight contains white, red and ultraviolet LEDs, which are utilized separately in a total of nine modes.

These include Night Light (1 lumen), Low (35 lumens), Medium (100 lumens), High (200 lumens) and Strobe (200 lumens) for the white light; Low, High and Flashing SOS for the night-vision-friendly red light; and a single Steady mode for the UV light, which can be used for tasks like inspecting bank notes.

One 30-minute USB-C charge of the 60-mAh lithium-polymer battery is said to be good for 15 hours of runtime in Night Light mode. We're still waiting to hear back about more practical modes such as High.

Switching between modes is managed via a single central pushbutton. The NanoB9 remembers the mode in which it was most recently used, and automatically reverts to that mode when powered back up after being turned off.

And yes, there are two built-in magnets – one in the bottom and one on the non-button side. This arrangement allows the flashlight to be stuck to ferromagnetic surfaces either sticking straight out from them, or lying down flat. The whole rig is IPX6 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand jets of water from any direction.

Assuming the NanoB9 reaches production, a pledge of £44 (about US$59) will get you one in aluminum, while £54 ($72) will score you a titanium model. The planned retail prices are £60 and £75 ($81 and $101).

