Last day to grab $179 smart drill that puts workshop power in your hands

Bridging the gap between portability and precision, the Spesyn Tool 3 is a smart cordless drill that's more like a workshop on-the-go. However, you only have a day left to grab it at US$179, 36% off its expected retail price, before its hugely successful launch campaign ends.

At its core, the ST3 is a three-in-one tool that blends drilling, tapping (thread cutting) and screwdriving – which may not be reinventing the wheel, but the engineers say the devil is in the detail. It has a front guide module (FGM) and dual guide rail system, which mechanically stabilize the drill bit to ensure perfectly 90° surface entry every time, across a range of materials. So no more do-overs or messy entry points, making for easy joins and neat work. (I could definitely use one of these guides.)

The makers want to take the precision of workshop machinery and package into one on-the-go tool Kickstarter

The creators have made precision a defining feature in this "smart" tool – it also features a digital depth display with 0.1-mm accuracy to either side, so you know exactly when to stop when working on a blank slate. This level of control is typically something you only see in non-portable workshop gear, which makes the ST3 a rather handy little apprentice. A built-in LCD display also provides real-time feedback, allowing users to monitor and adjust their work as they go.

"We’re a robotics team that lives in the workshop, turning ideas into precision hardware," the Spesyn team wrote. "From blind hole drilling to internal thread tapping and self-tapping screws, we needed accuracy-fast. But traditional drill presses are bulky, slow, and not built for quick jobs. So we built Spesyn Tool 3: a handheld, cordless power tool that delivers drill-press-grade precision. With a snap-on front guide module, dual guide rails, and real-time depth sensing, it keeps the bit perfectly perpendicular – even on slippery surfaces – and makes blind holes and tapping clean, repeatable, and fast. Designed from the ground up over two years, it’s the tool we wished we had – so we made it."

The FGM is removable Kickstarter

The FGM can be detached, transforming the ST3 into a standard compact cordless drill for quick tasks, and it also supports interchangeable components and even custom 3D-printed setups. As expected, there's on-the-go power support too, with USB-C fast charging and removable battery.

Given the effort that's been put into its precision and adaptability, of course it works with a wide range of materials – from wood and metal to glass. PVC, plastic and tiles (where it's anti-slip guide will also come in handy). So while it's an excellent tool for beginners, it is also designed to handle more complex work such as electronics assembly and intricate installation work – things that require precision but aren't always easy to do with full stationary workshop setups.

Real-time feedback on the LCD screen offers drill depth precision Kickstarter

Ultimately, the ST3 is another tool in the toolbox leaning hard into the "intelligent" handheld gadget that guides, give real-time feedback and adapts to both user, purpose and materials.

While there are just, as of writing, 50 hours left of the launch campaign for the ST3 – the project has nearly 1,000 backers, making it a resounding success for Spesyn. The makers have recently listened to community feedback and added a transparent dust-collecting front guide module to keeps drill debris contained in the unit without obscuring your view.

You'll get the angle right, every time Kickstarter

The company also offers a three-year warranty (12 months on battery cells) and customer support, and will ship worldwide. Check the Kickstarter campaign site for regional postage costs. Since the fundraising goal has well and truly been met, production is under way (see company updates for where manufacturing is at – Spesyn has been transparent on queries regarding this), with delivery expected to begin in September.

If you get in quick, you can still get the ST3 for the 36% discounted rate of $179. which includes drill and case, charging cables and instructions. But we think the best deal here is the pack for $219, which also comes with the 72-piece drill, tap and drive kit (35% off retail price). You can also get this accessories kit as a separate add-on for $49 (29% discount).

Source: Kickstarter

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