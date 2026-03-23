Tiny EDC tool puts a 67-layer Damascus steel knife and bottle opener on your keychain
EDC hardware brand Orioner says this new folding knife is the smallest piece of kit it's ever made: it's about half the length of your pinky. But there's more to it than its diminutive proportions.
The Z6 features a blade made from Damascus steel, which comprises 67 layers of metal. This type of steel retains its sharpness over extended use, resists corrosion and rust, and doesn't chip easily.
You typically find Damascus steel in larger formats; this is perhaps the smallest blade of its kind that I've come across. Orioner says the Z6 is perfect for precisely cutting leather, fabrics, and paper; it'll also make light work of opening packages.
When folded, the blade's opposite end protrudes out from the frame and serves as a compact bottle opener. The frame, meanwhile, is CNC machined from light and durable grade 5 titanium, which keeps the overall weight down to just 0.48 oz (13.6 g).
With its sandblasted finish and subtle industrial detailing, it'll fit into any EDC loadout.
Orioner is crowdfunding the Z6 on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its expected retail price of US$59 to $32 apiece. That includes a magnetic clasp which lets you hang the knife from a belt loop, detach it quickly with a tug, and snap it back on easily when you're done.
All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has previously launched and shipped several other EDC products on Kickstarter, and detailed the Z6's development on its campaign page. It's also racked up nearly 400 backers for this one.
If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in July 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.
Find the Orioner Z6 on Kickstarter.
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