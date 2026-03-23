Tiny EDC tool puts a 67-layer Damascus steel knife and bottle opener on your keychain

EDC hardware brand Orioner says this new folding knife is the smallest piece of kit it's ever made: it's about half the length of your pinky. But there's more to it than its diminutive proportions.

The Z6 features a blade made from Damascus steel, which comprises 67 layers of metal. This type of steel retains its sharpness over extended use, resists corrosion and rust, and doesn't chip easily.

You typically find Damascus steel in larger formats; this is perhaps the smallest blade of its kind that I've come across. Orioner says the Z6 is perfect for precisely cutting leather, fabrics, and paper; it'll also make light work of opening packages.

ORIONER Z6 Damascus Steel Cutting Tools: Your New EDC Beast

When folded, the blade's opposite end protrudes out from the frame and serves as a compact bottle opener. The frame, meanwhile, is CNC machined from light and durable grade 5 titanium, which keeps the overall weight down to just 0.48 oz (13.6 g).

The Damascus blade can precisely slice through a range of materials and retain its sharpness over time Orioner

With its sandblasted finish and subtle industrial detailing, it'll fit into any EDC loadout.

Orioner is crowdfunding the Z6 on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its expected retail price of US$59 to $32 apiece. That includes a magnetic clasp which lets you hang the knife from a belt loop, detach it quickly with a tug, and snap it back on easily when you're done.

The sandblasted grade 5 titanium frame looks terrific Orioner

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has previously launched and shipped several other EDC products on Kickstarter, and detailed the Z6's development on its campaign page. It's also racked up nearly 400 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in July 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

The Z6 comes with a magnetic clasp for quickly detaching it from a belt loop or keyring Orioner

Find the Orioner Z6 on Kickstarter.

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