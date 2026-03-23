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Knives and Multitools

Tiny EDC tool puts a 67-layer Damascus steel knife and bottle opener on your keychain

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 23, 2026
Tiny EDC tool puts a 67-layer Damascus steel knife and bottle opener on your keychain
This folding knife features the smallest Damascus steel blade I've ever seen
This folding knife features the smallest Damascus steel blade I've ever seen
View 6 Images
This folding knife features the smallest Damascus steel blade I've ever seen
1/6
This folding knife features the smallest Damascus steel blade I've ever seen
The Damascus blade can precisely slice through a range of materials and retain its sharpness over time
2/6
The Damascus blade can precisely slice through a range of materials and retain its sharpness over time
The opposite end of the folding blade is a handy little bottle opener
3/6
The opposite end of the folding blade is a handy little bottle opener
The Z6 comes with a magnetic clasp for quickly detaching it from a belt loop or keyring
4/6
The Z6 comes with a magnetic clasp for quickly detaching it from a belt loop or keyring
The Z6's Damascus blade is comprised of 67 layers of steel
5/6
The Z6's Damascus blade is comprised of 67 layers of steel
The sandblasted grade 5 titanium frame looks terrific
6/6
The sandblasted grade 5 titanium frame looks terrific
View gallery - 6 images

EDC hardware brand Orioner says this new folding knife is the smallest piece of kit it's ever made: it's about half the length of your pinky. But there's more to it than its diminutive proportions.

The Z6 features a blade made from Damascus steel, which comprises 67 layers of metal. This type of steel retains its sharpness over extended use, resists corrosion and rust, and doesn't chip easily.

You typically find Damascus steel in larger formats; this is perhaps the smallest blade of its kind that I've come across. Orioner says the Z6 is perfect for precisely cutting leather, fabrics, and paper; it'll also make light work of opening packages.

ORIONER Z6 Damascus Steel Cutting Tools: Your New EDC Beast

When folded, the blade's opposite end protrudes out from the frame and serves as a compact bottle opener. The frame, meanwhile, is CNC machined from light and durable grade 5 titanium, which keeps the overall weight down to just 0.48 oz (13.6 g).

The Damascus blade can precisely slice through a range of materials and retain its sharpness over time
The Damascus blade can precisely slice through a range of materials and retain its sharpness over time

With its sandblasted finish and subtle industrial detailing, it'll fit into any EDC loadout.

Orioner is crowdfunding the Z6 on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its expected retail price of US$59 to $32 apiece. That includes a magnetic clasp which lets you hang the knife from a belt loop, detach it quickly with a tug, and snap it back on easily when you're done.

The sandblasted grade 5 titanium frame looks terrific
The sandblasted grade 5 titanium frame looks terrific

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has previously launched and shipped several other EDC products on Kickstarter, and detailed the Z6's development on its campaign page. It's also racked up nearly 400 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in July 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

The Z6 comes with a magnetic clasp for quickly detaching it from a belt loop or keyring
The Z6 comes with a magnetic clasp for quickly detaching it from a belt loop or keyring

Find the Orioner Z6 on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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Knives and MultitoolsEDCKnifeBladesKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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