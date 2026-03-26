Incredibly sleek multi-flipper knife stashes secret EDC tool in scale

With a smooth body and inverse Wharncliffe blade-shaped handle, the Doodler from Knafs is an instant classic – a slim, folding gentleman's knife built for everyday carry (EDC) in and beyond the office. As sleek as that handle is, it still manages to house a cache for an even lighter, slimmer tool that promises to come in handy quite regularly, if not every single day. It's not quite a complete multitool, but the wildly slim Doodler is a dual-purpose instrument that you'll be glad to have in your suit jacket pocket.

Knafs is a small Utah-based knife brand that specializes in compact, versatile pocket knives and other tiny EDC tools. With the Doodler, the company sought to create something to liven up the average weekday inside the office cubicle. The design was inspired by the hair-tearing boredom of COVID lockdown-era remote work, a time in which Knafs founder Ben Petersen maintained sanity during Zoom calls by fidgeting around with pocket knives and doodling pictures.

Knafs offers three colors and five different inlay options Knafs

The Doodler folds away to a hair over 4 inches (10.2 cm) long, measures 11 mm (0.4 in) thick and weighs in at 2.4 oz (67 g), carrying around easily enough to barely notice in the pocket of your white collared shirt. The simple design features three different ways of opening, starting with a nail nick as the slow, steady means of unfolding the 2.9-in (72-mm) S35VN steel blade. It also features an integrated flipper tab on the back for instant deployment and a jimped front flipper. However you open it, an integrated liner lock keeps the blade in place.

Knafs envision the Doodler as an everyday gentleman's knife for the office and beyond Knafs

You might have already guessed the Knafs' secret onboard stash rather easily by its model name. The slim knife carries an even slimmer ballpoint pen cartridge that hides away near the rounded tip of the handle. The contrast-colored tail of the micro-pen features an integrated edged pull for easy removal and deployment as a standalone writing (and doodling) instrument. Whether you just need to quickly grab some notes, jot down a daily reminder or while away the droning workday with an impromptu piece of original art, the pen is always there for the grabbing.

With a little ridge, the pen pulls out of the Doodler base to make good on the knife's name Knafs

The Doodler comes in three different G10 scale colors, offset by interchangeable inlays. Each inlay removes via two tiny screws and readily swaps with alternatives. Knafs has developed five different inlay options and has also made them open source so owners can design and 3D print their own styles.

The Knafs Doodler and its secret stash Knafs

Knafs has a long history of launching its knives through successful Kickstarters, and the Doodler is currently running now at pledge levels starting at $US129. The campaign took all of 14 minutes to hit its target and still has a couple weeks left to go. If Knafs follows through as planned, the first deliveries will go out in October. Well-known Chinese knife badge and OEM Kizer will handle manufacturing.

Ben Petersen introduces the Doodler and shows it in action in the quick intro clip below.

The Doodler | A First For Knafs

Source: Knafs