Gerber retools camp multi-plier to bridge backcountry with backyard

Since launching the Stakeout as a base camp multitool in 2022, Gerber has been growing out the family with new tools and tweaks. Last year, it doubled down on the Stakeout's camping focus with the fire-starting Stakeout Spark. Now it's released a variant that seamlessly shifts from weekday DIY tasks to weekend adventures. The all-new Stakeout Drive brings a versatile direct-access bit driver to the folding multi-plier format.

Truth be told, while the Stakeout Drive still includes a few implements that could prove helpful in the wild, Gerber has really domesticated the new tool from its campsite roots. In fact, the Drive doesn't even include the tent stake puller at the center of the model family name. We suppose you could still use the tool to pry or tug that stake out, but it won't be with a dedicated hook.

Sadly, with the loss of the stake puller, the one remaining feature that does tie all three Stakeout tools together is the lineup's most questionable feature of all: the awkward, oversized carabiner clip that sticks out from the end of one handle. As we opined after last year's Spark launch, the feature feels redundant when combined with the pocket clip. It also makes the tool unnecessarily long and asymmetrical. Gerber really should consider making it a regular carabiner – better yet, paracord lanyard – you can remove.

Gerber doubles up on carry with a pocket clip and carabiner-style clip Gerber Gear

On the brighter side, the carabiner does double as a bottle opener, so it could serve some purpose for those who don't use it to clip-carry the tool ... but only if they don't have another bottle opener or three within arm's reach.

The Drive further ties into the Stakeout family by borrowing the Stakeout Spark's style of folding multi-plier chassis. It earns the "Drive" designation by bringing aboard a flip-out bit driver similar to the one on the Armbar Drive. That driver becomes the centerpiece of the design, perfect for tightening screws and bolts of all shapes and sizes around home, under the hood, and on essential sports and camping gear.

While the Stakeout Drive won't be as useful around the campsite as previous Stakeout models, the driver could definitely come in handy around the RV or truck Gerber Gear

In addition to storing a two-sided flip bit in the driver itself, the Stakeout Drive holds an extra in a storage slot on the handle. So you can carry four different driver functions aboard the tool itself.

Moving beyond the driver, the Stakeout Drive packs a pair of small scissors, a three-grit file and chisel, and a 2.4-in plain edge blade. The pliers include both regular and needle-nose jaws, along with an inner set of wire cutters. There's also a ruler marked on the handle's edge.

The Stakeout Drive measures in at 4.6 inches (11.7 cm) long when closed (to the tip of that goofy carabiner) and weighs 7.4 oz (30 g). It is available now for $75 and comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Source: Gerber Gear

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.