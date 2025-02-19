© 2025 New Atlas
Outdoors

Gerber's fire-starting multitool is an instant camp legend

By C.C. Weiss
February 18, 2025
Gerber's fire-starting multitool is an instant camp legend
It won't always be a survival fire in the backcountry; here an adventurer uses the Gerber Stakeout Spark's fire-starting to light their backpacking stove
It won't always be a survival fire in the backcountry; here an adventurer uses the Gerber Stakeout Spark's fire-starting to light their backpacking stove
View 12 Images
It won't always be a survival fire in the backcountry; here an adventurer uses the Gerber Stakeout Spark's fire-starting to light their backpacking stove
1/12
It won't always be a survival fire in the backcountry; here an adventurer uses the Gerber Stakeout Spark's fire-starting to light their backpacking stove
The Stakeout series' name and camp-specific design revolves around the stake puller
2/12
The Stakeout series' name and camp-specific design revolves around the stake puller
The Stakeout Spark takes on a new multi-plier form
3/12
The Stakeout Spark takes on a new multi-plier form
The all-new Stakeout Spark makes the Stakeout a series
4/12
The all-new Stakeout Spark makes the Stakeout a series
Stake pulled
5/12
Stake pulled
The Stakeout Spark Saw doubles as its fire strik
6/12
The Stakeout Spark Saw doubles as its fire striker
The carabiner can be useful, we're just not sure it's necessary
7/12
The carabiner can be useful, we're just not sure it's necessary
Gerber launched the Stakeout Spark this month
8/12
Gerber launched the Stakeout Spark this month
The ruler makes an otherwise non-useable edge more useful
9/12
The ruler makes an otherwise non-useable edge more useful
The Stakeout Spark includes a carabiner on one end, pocket clip on the other
10/12
The Stakeout Spark includes a carabiner on one end, pocket clip on the other
Unfolded and ready to grip
11/12
Unfolded and ready to grip
A look at the full Gerber Stakeout Spark tool set
12/12
A look at the full Gerber Stakeout Spark tool set
View gallery - 12 images

For years, Gerber has been fine-tuning base camp with various tools and kits. The Stakeout has served as its camping-specific multitool since 2022, adding a handy tent stake-puller to the usual knife/saw/bottle opener party. Now Gerber grows the Stakeout into a small family with the all-new Stakeout Spark. True to its name, this base-camp-to-backcountry handheld brings fire-starting capabilities and adds a new form factor to the Stakeout lineup.

The Stakeout Spark doesn't merely carve out some space for a ferro rod; it takes on an entirely new form with an updated tool set. In place of the original Stakeout's fixed body, the Spark gets the butterfly-folding plier-based form made famous by Leatherman and certainly not foreign to Gerber itself.

A look at the full Gerber Stakeout Spark tool set
A look at the full Gerber Stakeout Spark tool set

The Stakeout Spark's pliers include both needle nose and standard teeth, plus a set of wire cutters to round out the feature set up top. The two plier legs, meanwhile, each house tools on their outside edge, designed for easy opening without having to deploy the pliers. The tools split between the two sides include a plain-edge blade, saw that doubles as the ferro striker, stake puller, awl, bottle opener and ruler. The ferro rod is stored inside the bottom of one leg, while the other leg is capped by a carabiner.

We've always been a bit partial to multitools with integrated fire-starting and are surprised a concealed ferro rod never became a standard feature across more styles and brands – certainly seems more important than a toothpick. Fire is its own multitool, good for heating one's body, cooking meals, purifying water, sending smoke signals and more. A multitool that can spawn another vital multitool wins in our book.

Gerber launched the Stakeout Spark this month
Gerber launched the Stakeout Spark this month

The Stakeout Spark has that going for it, and Gerber has also done a nice job adding extra utility beyond fire-starting. The Spark loses the scissors, tweezers and file from the standard Stakeout but more than makes up for it with the multipurpose pliers.

Our one complaint with the Spark is that we would have preferred to see the carabiner left behind on the original Stakeout. We didn't particularly find it necessary on that tool, either, but it really seems like unnecessary bulk on the two-handled plier design. It doesn't strike us as useful enough to warrant a permanent place, especially since the tool also includes a pocket clip. If anything, they could have made the carabiner removable or just added a loop for an optional carabiner or cord rather than integrating it into the body.

But, hey, that's just our opinion ... and you know what they say about opinions.

Gerber introduced the 5.4-oz (153-g) Stakeout Spark this month for a retail of US$69.95. The original Stakeout is still in its lineup, so it looks like the Spark will serve as a complement and not a replacement, at least for the time being.

Source: Gerber Gear via Gear Patrol

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

OutdoorsOutdoors and CampingCampingMultitoolsGerberBackpackingfirestarterFire
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!