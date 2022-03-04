Gerber concealed-carry axe and light multitools streamline base camp

In addition to the new Dual-Force multitool, ready to take care of home, garage, yard and job site tasks, Gerber is focusing heavily on the great outdoors in 2022. Its new spring collection includes a variety of outdoorsy tools ready to take large and small roles at camp and on the trail there. Whether you're backpacking, overlanding, canoe camping or car camping, there's a new Gerber multitool out there to make setting up, living at and breaking down camp a little easier.

Stake Out

The Stake Out comes in "champagne," "graphite" and "silver" colors Gerber

Designated specifically a "camp tool" by Gerber, the Stake Out brings 11 tools carefully added for at-camp and on-trail tasks. Clip the Stake Out to a belt loop or backpack with the integrated carabiner, and at 3.3 oz (94 g) and 4.5 in (11.4 cm) long, the carrier will barely notice it's there up until they encounter job #1 for which it's needed.

First up, the included ferro rod striker will help start a roaring fire to blaze into the wee hours. After getting those logs crackling, campers can pop the top of their beers with the Stake Out's obligatory bottle opener and start enjoying themselves. The 2.2-in (5.6-in) plain-edge blade, saw and scissors take care of cutting tasks in and beyond camp, from tinder and kindling, to rope and twine, to meal prep. The pop-out tweezers are there to handle unfortunate encounters with ticks, splinters, cacti spines and other skin-piercing outdoor hazards.

The Gerber Stake Out gets its name from the stake puller designed to quicken camp breakdown Gerber

When it's time to pack up camp and head out in the morning, the stake puller makes it quicker and easier to get the tent pulled and packed. The Stake Out also includes an awl, file and ruler.

The Stake Out will launch in (Northern Hemisphere) spring 2022 for US$55.

Bushcraft Axe and Hatchet

Bushcraft Hatchet, slide-out storage capsule and sheath Gerber

Natural complements to the Stake Out, the new Bushcraft Axe and Hatchet pick up on tasks that the Stake Out leaves behind. That, of course, includes chopping and processing wood for the fire, but it also includes knocking in the tent stakes that the Stake Out will eventually pull out. A hammer head on the poll/butt can help out there.

The secret ingredient of the Stake Out design remains concealed until the user needs it. Pop the lock open, and a narrow waterproof storage module slides out from the end of the handle. It carries a twisted strand of paracord and storage space to hold a lighter and/or fire-starting material. The 15.3-in (38.8-cm), 2.4-lb (1.1 kg) hatchet has a single storage compartment and 5 ft (1.5 m) of paracord, while the 26.3-in (66.8-cm), 4.5-lb (2-kg) Axe has two compartments and 9 ft (2.7 m) of cord. Both models include a forged single-piece head with corrosion-resistant blade, an overstrike guard, a rubber over-molded grip and a sheath.

The storage module keeps paracord and fire-starting gear dry and ready to go, sliding out of the Bushcraft handle when needed Gerber

The Bushcraft Axe will retail for $90 and the Hatchet $70 when the series launches in the coming weeks.

Devour Titanium

Gerber's Devour Titanium spork includes an offset group of tines for the fork, a straight cutting edge and a spoon bowl Gerber

Gerber launched the original aluminum Devour as part of its "multi-fork" lineup back in 2018. Now it's added a titanium version that offers a better strength-to-weight ratio and still weighs in at an even ounce (28 g). It includes the same 7.6-in-long (19-cm) spork and detachable six-function multitool with can opener, bottle opener, package opener, pry bar, large and small flathead drivers, and kickstand function. It looks like a good option for backpackers and other fast-and-light travelers worried about too much wear-and-tear on the aluminum model, and it's rather unlikely that the extra 4.5 grams will be what weighs someone down in boot-swallowing mud or keeps them from reaching the mountain summit.

A six-tool multitool attaches to the main fork to create the Devour Ti multi-fork Gerber

The $25 Devour Titanium costs an extra $7 over the aluminum Devour and is available now.

For 2022, Gerber is also organizing its multitools into activity-specific collections, including Camping, Hunting, Fishing and Overlanding, making it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to find tools specific to their needs. The collections will include both new releases and existing tools.

Source: Gerber