In fact, Gerber used that goal to create two multi-tools. The simpler of the duo, the Devour Multi-Fork is a spork-based tool that includes a detachable, bottle opener-style multi-tool that packs six functions, including a kickstand for resting the spork up off the ground to keep things cleaner. For travel, the multi-tool attaches to the spork, and the package weighs less than an ounce (28 g), making it an ideal solution for backpackers and others who travel lightly.