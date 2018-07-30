Gerber's new spork multitools get you fed in the wildView gallery - 6 images
So much of the time and space spent on packing for camping or backpacking are dedicated to food and cooking, so it can really pay to streamline things with culinary multi-tools. Gerber makes it easier with two small, ultralight utensils that package a full array of food prep, cooking and eating functions, taking up minimal space in your backpack or chuck box. Do more, pack less.
"The goal was to create a multi-tool that addressed the entire eating process while in the backcountry: preparing food, eating, and cleaning up after," explains Eric Moore, Gerber product manager.
In fact, Gerber used that goal to create two multi-tools. The simpler of the duo, the Devour Multi-Fork is a spork-based tool that includes a detachable, bottle opener-style multi-tool that packs six functions, including a kickstand for resting the spork up off the ground to keep things cleaner. For travel, the multi-tool attaches to the spork, and the package weighs less than an ounce (28 g), making it an ideal solution for backpackers and others who travel lightly.
A fuller set of utensils, the new Gerber ComplEAT includes a long-tine fork, spoon and dual-edge spatula that all secure together with a small multi-tool. The ComlEAT multi-tool is similar to the one on the Devour, but features a distinct design with four functions: bottle opener, can opener, veggie peeler and serrated package opener. The ComplEAT's fork and spatula also secure together to create a set of tongs.
After a debut at this month's Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, both the Devour (US$14.99) and the ComplEAT ($24.99) will launch in early 2019 in four colors.
Source: Gerber
