© 2022 New Atlas
Outdoors

Gerber Dual-Force multitool puts extra plier bite into tough jobs

By C.C. Weiss
February 23, 2022
Gerber Dual-Force multitool pu...
Putting the blunt-nose pliers to use
Putting the blunt-nose pliers to use
View 10 Images
The Gerber Dual-Force uses a butterfly opening to access its newly redesigned pliers
1/10
The Gerber Dual-Force uses a butterfly opening to access its newly redesigned pliers
Gerber's Dual-Force folds down under 5 inches long
2/10
Gerber's Dual-Force folds down under 5 inches long
The uniquely designed center-axis driver helps to better transfer torque and rotation, like a regular standalone screwdriver
3/10
The uniquely designed center-axis driver helps to better transfer torque and rotation, like a regular standalone screwdriver
Locking outboard implements make the Dual-Force a fast-acting pocket tool
4/10
Locking outboard implements make the Dual-Force a fast-acting pocket tool
The included sheath can be worn upright or sideways, depending upon what works better
5/10
The included sheath can be worn upright or sideways, depending upon what works better
Gerber intends for the Dual-Force to be a better, more usable multitool
6/10
Gerber intends for the Dual-Force to be a better, more usable multitool
The handles are designed to fold more closely together for a better grip and leverage
7/10
The handles are designed to fold more closely together for a better grip and leverage
With its blunt-nose, small-fastener and large-fastener plier edges, the Dual-Force is ready for tasks of all sizes
8/10
With its blunt-nose, small-fastener and large-fastener plier edges, the Dual-Force is ready for tasks of all sizes
Putting the blunt-nose pliers to use
9/10
Putting the blunt-nose pliers to use
Gerber Dual-Force tools and features
10/10
Gerber Dual-Force tools and features
View gallery - 10 images

Gerber is preparing for its spring '22 multitool drop. A clear highlight in the group of new offerings, the all-new Dual-Force features a folding-plier construction redesigned to deliver twice the force of the average set of multitool pliers. Meanwhile, locking outboard tools provide quick access for emergency tasks, and an extended center-axis driver gives you all the screw-loosening torque of a standalone screwdriver.

There's no shortage of multitool plier options on the market — or just in Gerber's own lineup, for that matter. With the Dual-Force, Gerber aims to create a pair that doesn't send users running and screaming back to the workshop for dedicated pliers. It's a tall order for any multitool, known for being capable of a lot of tasks but not necessarily excelling at any one of them, but Gerber tackles the challenge using a multi-part strategy.

Gerber adds in the type of dual-position slip-lock joint that you find in dedicated pliers, giving the Dual-Force jaws the ability to adjust in size around the task at hand. The jaws lose the typical long, narrow profile common on other multitool pliers, gaining a thicker, more circular design to better wrap around fasteners. The wavy layers of extra-large teeth bite into the prize, ensuring solid, no-slip grip.

The handles are designed to fold more closely together for a better grip and leverage
The handles are designed to fold more closely together for a better grip and leverage

The final piece of the puzzle comes at the other end of the tool, where the handles pull closer together than the butterfly-like spread on other multitool pliers. Gerber says that the handspan is 47 percent narrower than the competition, allowing for better hand grip and two times the force.

The average end user won't care much about statistics, but they'' definitely notice if the Dual-Force is as competent as advertised and able to perform tasks that leave other multitool pliers slipping and sliding.

Locking outboard implements make the Dual-Force a fast-acting pocket tool
Locking outboard implements make the Dual-Force a fast-acting pocket tool

Beyond its updated pliers, the 12-tool Dual-Force brings a series of locking outboard tools that can be quickly deployed without unfolding the pliers. The highlight of the outboard tool array is the 3.25-in (8.25-cm) center-axis driver. The funky curvature of the driver aligns it with the center of the handle so that torque and rotation transfer as fully and naturally as they would with a regular screwdriver, without any offset awkwardness. Other outboard implements include a blade, saw and fine/coarse file. A wire cutter and stripper are installed opposite the pliers, between the upper handles.

The Dual-Force measures 4.65 in (11.8 cm) long when closed and weighs 12 ounces (340 g). It comes with a fabric sheath that can be worn horizontally or vertically around the belt line.

Gerber will launch the Dual-Force in the coming weeks for a retail price of US$100. You can see it in action in the intro video below.

Gerber Dual-Force

Source: Gerber

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

OutdoorsMultitoolsGerberTools
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!