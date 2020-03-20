© 2020 New Atlas
Gerber's Armbar Drive packs 8 tools into one pocket-friendly package

By Nick Lavars
March 19, 2020
Gerber's Armbar Drive packs 8 ...
Gerber's Armbar Drive, in orange
The Armbar Drive measures 3.6 in long and 0.7 in wide
Gerber's Armbar Drive packs a 2.5-inch extension bit driver with 2-sided bit
Gerber's Armbar Drive, in orange
The Gerber Armbar Drive is priced at US$40
Gerber is also offering a wine-oriented version of the multitool called the Armbar Cork, which features a corkscrew with lever arm, along with a can/package opener
Gerber's Armbar Drive, in orange
Designed to balance versatility and excellent portability, Gerber's new Armbar Drive is claimed to offer the kind of utility you could expect of a full-sized multitool, while still easily sliding in and out of one's pocket.

The Armbar Drive measures 3.6 in long and 0.7 in wide (9.1 and 1.8 cm), taking up about the same amount of real estate in your pants pocket as a typical pocket knife. A 2.5-in (6.35-cm) fine edge blade swings outward from the handle and locks in place for slicing and dicing tasks, while a slew of other tools can be deployed depending on the job at hand.

Gerber's Armbar Drive packs a 2.5-inch extension bit driver with 2-sided bit
There's a total of eight tools onboard, including an awl, a pry bar, a bottle opener, hammer, spring-loaded scissors, a striking surface to start a fire, along with a 2.5-in extension bit driver. A two-sided bit is also included.

Gerber is also offering a wine-oriented version of the multitool called the Armbar Cork, which features a corkscrew with lever arm along with a can/package opener.

Both tools weigh 3.1 oz (88 g) and are priced at US$40. You can check them out in the promo video below.

Gerber Armbar: Pocketable Multi-Tool

Source: Gerber

OutdoorsMulti-ToolsGerber
