16-in-1 multitool sports a saw, blade, screwdriver and more

Hong Kong-based company Viperade has built its reputation around practical outdoor gear, offering a wide range of products from tactical clothing and bags to everyday carry (EDC) tools. Its latest product is a compact multitool, the VAK7, currently available for pledging on Kickstarter.

When folded, the 16-in-1 tool measures 10.7 x 1.9 x 2.4 cm (4.21 x 0.74 x 0.94 in), extending to 18.5 cm (7.28 in) when opened. As with most multitools, fitting a large number of functions into such a small body obviously comes with trade-offs. But if you're looking for a “just in case” kind of tool for quick repairs and minor adjustments – and not attempting a full house renovation with it – the VAK7 might be worth considering.

The toolset includes a mix of standard and less common functions: a blade, screwdriver, bottle opener, bit holder, rope cutter, as well as an ice awl, rope-threading awl, ceramic window breaker, wire stripper, and a dual-tooth wood saw.

The VAK7 features both sawing and cutting blades Viperade

The last few features on the list definitely stand out, as we usually don’t see them integrated into EDC multitools. The dual-tooth wood saw looks quite small but is capable of handling light tasks while outdoors. It can cut in both directions and handle small branches. The ice awl can puncture hard surfaces and may also be useful for winter gear maintenance. The ceramic window breaker is rarely needed in everyday situations but could be crucial in an emergency.

The modular screwdriver system includes PH1 Phillips and SL5 flathead bits. A removable bit holder is compatible with standard quarter-inch bits.

Depending on material choice, the VAK7 ranges in weight from 122 to 135 grams Viperade

The tool uses a dual locking system: a back lock for smaller tools and a liner lock for the blade. The main blade can be smoothly deployed with a one-hand opening mechanism. The blade is made of 440A stainless steel, which is reasonably durable for lighter use, but dulls relatively fast and is softer overall. This is also reflected in the price, as the VAK7 is relatively more affordable compared to some high-end EDC designs.

The tool also features a removable pocket clip for everyday carry.

The VAK7 is available in multiple material and color choices Viperade

Material and finish options vary, affecting both weight and price. The G10 version – which is essentially a very durable composite – is available in black and jade colors, and is the lightest at around 122 g. The PEI (polyetherimide) version weighs 123 g, while the titanium (black or sandblasted) model comes in at 135 g and offers increased durability.

Early Kickstarter backer pricing starts at US$33 for the G10 version, with a planned retail price of $49.99. The black titanium is the most expensive option at $53 for backers and $75.99 at retail. Assuming everything goes as planned, shipping is scheduled for June.

All-in-One EDC Multitool – Versatile Compact Tool for Daily

Source: Kickstarter

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