Gnarly-looking, crank-powered multitool sports a knife, flashlight and ignitor

Although many multitools pack a ton of features, some of those features often take the form of tiny, near-useless tools. The VAK6 keeps things simple and functional with a knife, flashlight and pulse ignitor, along with an optional hand-crank generator for recharging.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the aluminum-bodied VAK6 is made by Hong Kong outdoor gear company Viperade (which sounds like the name of a poisonous drink).

Probably its most prominent feature is the 82-mm (3.2-in) 5cr15mov stainless steel knife blade. This appendage folds out and locks in place for safe usage, plus it sports a black stonewash finish along with both straight and serrated cutting edges.

The VAK6 is available in three color choices Viperade

Directly above the knife is the 38-lumen flashlight, which can be set to multiple output modes. According to the designers, one USB-charge of the VAK6's lithium-ion battery should be good for up to 120 minutes of illumination – presumably on the Low setting. The flashlight will start blinking three times a minute to warn that the battery is getting low.

At the opposite end of the multitool is the pulse ignitor, which is capable of starting fires via a small electric arc. It's activated by the same button that's used to operate the flashlight, and should reportedly be good for about 100 eight-second ignitions per battery-charge.

And speaking of the battery …

The optional hand-crank generator can be used to deliver a bit of last-ditch juice to the thing, when no other options are available. Viperade states that one minute of cranking (about 120 to 180 RPMs) ought to provide enough power for approximately eight minutes of flashlight use or three ignitions.

As an added bonus, the generator can also be used to charge third-party devices such as smartphones.

The VAK6's battery is charged via an included USB cable – or via the generator, if you get one Viperade

Both the VAK6 and the generator are IPX6 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand jets of water from any direction. They also both come with high-strength rubber cases (with a belt clip on the back) that are available in color choices of black, green and "sand" – as are the tools themselves. The two cases can be joined together, for people who get both devices.

Assuming the VAK6 reaches production, a pledge of US$29 will get you one. A pledge of $39 is required for a package that includes the generator. The planned retail prices are $39.90 and $54.90, respectively.

You can see the multitool in use, in the video below.

The Ultimate 4-in-1 Survival Tool for Outdoor Adventurers

Source: Kickstarter

