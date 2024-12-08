Snaking knives to modular customs: Best blades & multitools of 2024
Believe it or not, love it or hate it, it's that time of year again. The End, a time to look back and take note of the year's triumphs, failures and overlooked moments before swinging around in about-face and moving ahead into 2025.
When it comes to multitools, 2024 lacked the star power of 2023. Many big brand names seemed content hanging out in the shadows and releasing simpler updates, customs and added color ways. To be completely honest, many of the startups that stepped up to fill the void proposed tools we'd never actually want to carry, let alone use in the field. Who wants a sharp pry sticking them in the leg the whole hike, only to have its thin, weird, undersized knife come up short on the most basic of cutting tasks?
So how do we put together the year's best with so few contenders? We open things up and invite in our favorite knife designs. We probably should have done this long ago because one good knife is worth more than a pile of mediocre multitools.
2024 brought some cool knife designs destined to become collector's items, a redesign of one of the market's sleekest modern classics, and a few other interesting launches that didn't overcomplicate things by trying to spawn into uncomfortable multitools that excel at nothing.
All that isn't to say there were no notable multitools to look back upon fondly. A few set themselves apart with swappable functions, sleek, ultra-portable bodies, and unique features.
In no particular order, here are the standout knives, split-purpose pocket tools and all-out multifunctional gadgets we featured over the course of 2024.
April 03, 2024The Roxon Flex isn't like other multitools, in that you decide which tools it incorporates. Up to 10 tools can be added to the base unit, plus others can be purchased and swapped in as needed.
April 11, 2024The James Brand's new Warrick is part bit cache, part torque-boosting multi-driver. Its slim, flat form makes it easy to slide into the smallest of pockets and carry along the extra torque needed to take care of stubborn screws.
June 27, 2024Why carry a bunch of cumbersome tools around with you when one small gadget has everything you need? That's the thinking behind the OmniPro Tool, a pocket-friendly titanium wrench with a multi-tool personality.
October 24, 2024In order to perform trailside repairs, mountain and gravel bikers need two things: a multitool and a compact pump. That's where the Daysaver Incredible Pump comes in, as it's a little pump that accommodates a tool (or two!) within its hollow handle.
March 26, 2024Craighill has teamed with Chen Chen and Kai Williams to create a truly unique knife. Inspired by the snake of the same name, the wavy Sidewinder flipper does away with the typical fixed handle, relying on motion from all its components to open.
July 19, 2024Multitool-maker Logical Carry has returned to Kickstarter with an upgraded take on its Ti-Mag titanium ratcheting screwdriver. The new V2 model still magnetically holds five bits, but features a handy folding design along with other improvements.
May 12, 2024Over the past 10 years, we've watched The James Brand develop into a modern icon of minimalist design. The Chapter was the knife that started it all, and now it's gotten a top-to-bottom redesign. The classic silhouette brings on some notable changes.
June 10, 2024The new Zen from Ant Design aims to be the "ultimate" in customizable modular multitools. It takes on a simple Swiss Army-inspired folder form, ensuring fast, simple tool swapping and deployment. Optimize one multitool or swap implements in and out.
