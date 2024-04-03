© 2024 New Atlas
Roxon Flex modular multitool lets buyers choose their own bits

By Ben Coxworth
April 03, 2024
The Roxon Flex comes with a set of pliers/wire cutters, and has space for up to 10 user-selected tools in its two arms
The Roxon Flex isn't like other multitools, in that you decide which tools it incorporates. Up to 10 tools can be added to the base unit, plus others can be purchased and swapped in as needed.

Looking a bit like Roxon's Flash S803 multitool at first glance, the Flex features a stainless steel body that's divided into two arms which are connected by an included fold-out set of steel pliers/wire cutters.

Each arm has five slots into which the buyer inserts the system-specific tools of their choice. Costing anywhere from $3 to $8 each, these items are selected when ordering the US$40 body. There is no minimum required order, and plastic spacers are included to fill any slots not occupied by tools.

It's important to note that some tools do take up more than one slot. Additionally, you can order more than 10 tools, then alternate between different combos as the situation dictates. Roxon even offers open-source STEP files, allowing techy users to 3D-print their own custom tools (presumably out of plastic or resin).

The Flex locks closed when not in use, plus each tool locks in place when deployed. The tools are deployed via a one-handed flip of a switch.

Over 30 tools are currently available. These include various types and sizes of blades, wrenches, files and screwdrivers, along with things like a bottle opener, can opener, scissors, ruler, wire stripper, awl, fire-starting flint, fish scaler and magnetic bit driver. Roxon is open to suggestions for other tools to offer further down the road.

The Flex's functionality is illustrated in the video below.

And no, this isn't the first "choose your own tools" multitool we've seen. Other examples – which are each special in their own way – are offered by makers such as Keyport, Windeler and Goat Tools.

Introducing Roxon FLEX - A Modular Multitool You Can Customize To Build Your Own Multitool

Source: Roxon

