© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Flash survival tool offers 16 functions and replaceable wirecutters

By Nick Lavars
September 17, 2020
Flash survival tool offers 16 ...
The Roxon team has given special attention to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers, which feature a replaceable blade
The Roxon team has given special attention to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers, which feature a replaceable blade
View 6 Images
The Roxon team has given special attention to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers, which feature a replaceable blade
1/6
The Roxon team has given special attention to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers, which feature a replaceable blade
With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals
2/6
With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals
The Roxon Flash S803 is the handiwork of Chinese outfit Roxontools
3/6
The Roxon Flash S803 is the handiwork of Chinese outfit Roxontools
When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool offers some impressive versatility from a palm-sized package
4/6
When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool offers some impressive versatility from a palm-sized package
All up, the Roxon Flash S803 weighs 242 g (8.5 oz) and measures 103 x 39 x 22 mm (4 x 1.5 x 0.86 in) when closed
5/6
All up, the Roxon Flash S803 weighs 242 g (8.5 oz) and measures 103 x 39 x 22 mm (4 x 1.5 x 0.86 in) when closed
The Roxon Flash S803 multitool getting down to some leatherwork
6/6
The Roxon Flash S803 multitool getting down to some leatherwork
View gallery - 6 images

When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool is an impressively versatile solution in one palm-sized package. With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals, and even features replaceable wirecutters at the top end.

The Flash S803 is the handiwork of Chinese outfit Roxon, which set out to design a multitool with a large emphasis on implements useful for survival in the wild. That means you’ll find a whistle onboard, along with a flint rod for fire-starting, a drop-point blade for cutting up tinder and a reamer and awl combo for on-the-spot fabric repairs. But there is still plenty of space remaining for tools of your everyday nature, including needlenose and regular pliers, a saw, bottle opener, can opener, Philips and flathead screwdrivers, and a ruler.

When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool offers some impressive versatility from a palm-sized package
When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool offers some impressive versatility from a palm-sized package

Special attention has been given to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers. The team says that too often this tool becomes dulled and difficult to use, so the Flash S803 was designed so this tiny blade can be swapped out for a new one as needed.

The tool can also be operated, in part, with one hand. A switch built into the handle can be flicked with a finger to release seven of the Flash S803’s tools, and is said to be usable in this way even when wearing gloves.

With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals
With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals

All up, the tool weighs 242 g (8.5 oz) and measures 103 x 39 x 22 mm (4 x 1.5 x 0.86 in) when closed. Roxontools has taken to Indiegogo to raise funds for the commercial production of the Flash S803, where early pledges of HK$270 (US$35) are available and will see one shipped your way in October 2020 if all goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

ROXON FLASH S803 – Enjoy your outdoor time!

Source: Roxon

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

OutdoorsMulti-ToolsIndiegogo
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More