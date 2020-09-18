Flash survival tool offers 16 functions and replaceable wirecutters

When headed for some outdoor adventure, it’s wise to carry gear that can get you out of sticky situations, and the Roxon Flash S803 multitool is an impressively versatile solution in one palm-sized package. With a total of 16 functions and a single-handed opening mechanism, the Flash S803 can start fires, open bottles and send distress signals, and even features replaceable wirecutters at the top end.

The Flash S803 is the handiwork of Chinese outfit Roxon, which set out to design a multitool with a large emphasis on implements useful for survival in the wild. That means you’ll find a whistle onboard, along with a flint rod for fire-starting, a drop-point blade for cutting up tinder and a reamer and awl combo for on-the-spot fabric repairs. But there is still plenty of space remaining for tools of your everyday nature, including needlenose and regular pliers, a saw, bottle opener, can opener, Philips and flathead screwdrivers, and a ruler.

Special attention has been given to the wire cutters tucked in beneath the pliers. The team says that too often this tool becomes dulled and difficult to use, so the Flash S803 was designed so this tiny blade can be swapped out for a new one as needed.

The tool can also be operated, in part, with one hand. A switch built into the handle can be flicked with a finger to release seven of the Flash S803’s tools, and is said to be usable in this way even when wearing gloves.

All up, the tool weighs 242 g (8.5 oz) and measures 103 x 39 x 22 mm (4 x 1.5 x 0.86 in) when closed. Roxontools has taken to Indiegogo to raise funds for the commercial production of the Flash S803, where early pledges of HK$270 (US$35) are available and will see one shipped your way in October 2020 if all goes to plan.

Source: Roxon