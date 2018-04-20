Keyport is looking to raise funds on Kickstarter for its Anywhere Tools system

Multi-tool makers have gotten pretty good at squeezing all manner of implements into the one palm-sized device. But the thinking behind the Anywhere Tools system from Nevada's Keyport is that folks should be able to easily customize their kit as required, using a modular everyday carry setup to allow for easy swapping in and out of components.







By offering a multi-tool that can be customized relatively easily, Keyport is looking to offer everyday carry enthusiasts a more neatly packaged option than the bulky multi-tools they might typically keep clipped onto their pants. The Anywhere Tools system consists of a set of mid-modules than can be stacked on top of one another, plus a set of accessories that can be stacked on top of that core.

The mid-modules consist of a two-inch clip point pocket knife and a 10-in-one multi-tool. This includes both Philips and flathead screwdrivers, cord cutter, bottle opener, box opener, hex bit driver, wrenches and rulers.

The accessories, or outer modules, are where things get a little interesting. These include a USB-rechargeable 27-lumen mini-flashlight and a USB charger cable that can be fitted with connections for Micro-USB, Lightning and USB-C.

There is also a short lanyard attachment to make whipping out the tool easier, a pocket clip, and another multi-tool built specifically to add and remove modules that also includes a bottle opener and flathead screwdriver.

Keyport is looking to raise funds on Kickstarter for its Anywhere Tools system, where pledges start at US$18 for a setup that includes the multi-tool mid-module, multi-tool accessory, lanyard attachment and pocket clip. A pledge of $29 sees the knife module thrown in as well. The company plans to start shipping in September if everything goes to plan.