Modular magnetic multitool is only what you need it to be

Multitools certainly are handy and everything, but let's be honest – a lot of the tools on them are things that you're never going to use. That's where the Windeler system comes in, as it can be user-customized to contain only the tools that you want.

Created by British designer/engineer Douglas Windeler, the setup consists of multiple tools of the sort that you would find on existing multitools. Most of them are made of aerospace-grade hardened titanium, and they all incorporate a stainless steel-coated neodymium magnet.

Users select the tools that they require for a particular activity, then stack them one on top of the other. The magnets hold that stack together while it's in a pocket or backpack, but when a particular tool is needed, it's simply pulled out and used on its own.

As a side benefit, all of the tools can be periodically pulled apart from one another and cleaned. By contrast, regular fold-out multitools may eventually jam up as crud accumulates in their hinges.

Various Wendeler tools get stacked together by the user Windeler

Windeler has turned to Kickstarter to fund production of his system, and is offering it in five tool combinations. These include a Surf Stack that includes a wax comb/stripper, hex fin key, flathead fin key and bottle opener (pledge of £40/approx. US$51); a Hex Stack with five sizes of hex wrench (£49/$62); an Every Day Stack with a bottle opener, pry bar and flip-out stainless steel blade (£59/$75); a Cycle Short Stack with a chain splitter, 3-mm hex wrench and spoke/valve core tool (£41/$52); and a Cycle Tall Stack that adds four other sizes of hex wrench (£79/$101).

All of the pledge amounts are 40 percent off the planned retail price – assuming the system reaches production. And needless to say, backers can buy more than one combo, then mix and match the tools to their liking.

You can watch a demo, in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter