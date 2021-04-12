Modular multitool lets you swap tools in and out as needed

Lots of people love multitools, even though they usually ending up paying for and lugging around tool bits they don't need. The Goat Tools multitool is designed to address that shortcoming, as users can add or remove its tools – customizing it to their purposes.

First of all, this isn't the first modular multitool we've seen. Both the Anywhere Tools and Windeler multitool systems, for instance, allow users to buy only the tools they want, then attach them to a central body.

The main thing that sets the stainless steel Goat Tools setup apart is the fact that it's more like a Leatherman, consisting of a set of pliers/wire cutters that have other fold-out tools contained within their folding handles. Those other tools include a self-locking knife blade, hobby blade receptacle, universal bit driver, scissors, saw, awl, 2-mm hex key, small flat head screwdriver bit, and a combined 10-mm wrench and medium flat head bit.

These occupy all of the 12 tool slots within the pliers' two handles, as the bit driver is four slots wide. Users can easily remove the tools they don't need, though, and replace them with others that will be available from the company.

An exploded view of the disassembled Goat Tools multitool Goat Tools

Plans call for the customization options to extend to the main tool's side panels. As an optional extra, buyers can stipulate that these be made of special materials such as hardwood, carbon fiber or brass. Users can also cut and install their own custom side panels, utilizing supplied templates.

Designed by San Diego-based former military contractor Michael O'Donnell, the Goat Tools multitool is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one – the planned retail price is $139.

Its tool-swapping functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Kickstarter