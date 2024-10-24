Double-duty bike pump stashes a multitool inside its handle

In order to perform trailside repairs, mountain bikers and gravel bikers need at least two things: a multitool and a compact pump. That's where the Daysaver Incredible Pump comes in, as it's a little pump that accommodates a tool (or two!) within its hollow handle.

This isn't the first crafty product we've seen from Swiss brand Daysaver. Among other things, the company has previously brought us a hex wrench with multiple magnetic bits that nest inside one another; a tire lever/chain tool combo; and a cylindrical multitool that can be stored inside the handlebars.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Incredible Pump is available in Regular and Large sizes. The former is 124 mm (4.9 in) long when not in use and weighs a claimed 85 g (3 oz), while the latter comes in at 223 mm and 140 g (8.8 inches and 4.9 oz). Both have a maximum pumping capacity of 80 psi (5.5 bar) – the Large just gets there faster than the Regular.

Fully extended, the pump looks a bit like something a pirate would use to spot tall ships Daysaver

To use the Incredible Pump, you simply twist its handle and pull it out like an old-timey nautical spy glass, twist the handle back bayonet-style to lock it in place (so it doesn't just telescope back in again), then start pumping.

The pump's integrated chuck can be attached directly to a Presta valve stem, but it is not compatible with Schrader valves. For those, users will require an optional hose attachment. When used with Presta valves, the chuck on that hose securely screws onto the valve, but is removed simply by pulling it off. According to Daysaver, this design keeps the chuck from inadvertently removing the valve core as it comes off, which certainly is a problem with some screw-on chucks.

From left, the hose attachment, the IncredibleX hex driver tool, and the Extension Coworking7TL tire-plug/chain tool Daysaver

And yes, two optional house-brand multitools can be stored inside the watertight handle – one in the Regular pump, or both in the Large (just keep in mind, if the hose is stored inside the handle, it displaces one of those tools). Buyers can opt for a hex wrench driver that comes with eight bits, and/or they can select a combination tire-plug/chain tool.

A frame mount for the pump is available as yet another option.

Assuming the Daysaver Incredible Pump reaches production, a pledge of 71 Swiss francs (about US$82) will get you a Regular, with 88 francs ($102) required for a Large. Those figures are 20% off the planned retail prices. The optional hose goes for approximately $35, with the hex driver coming in at $82, the tire-plug/chain tool at $45, and the mount for $14.

You can see the pump in use, in the video below.

Daysaver Incredible Pump - A real pump holding real tools

