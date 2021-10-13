Coworking5 cycling multitool packs five functions into one device

Although there are now various types of cycling multitools on the market, most of them simply incorporate a selection of hex wrench bits. The Coworking5 rounds up five other types of bike-related tools, and combines them in one gadget.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Coworking5 is manufactured by Swiss startup Daysaver. The company previously brought us another rather ingenious multitool – called the Daysaver – which looks like a regular hex wrench, but that has multiple magnetic bits which nest within one another on its two ends.

The Coworking5 has a hexagonal hole in the top of its glass-fiber-reinforced polyamide body, allowing owners of the existing Daysaver tool to mount that device onto it. The body also serves as a tire-removal/installation lever, plus it has a receptacle on the side for storing a user-supplied master link for the chain.

The Coworking5 in chain-breaking action Daysaver

A separate receptacle holds a removable hardened stainless steel 3-in-1 tool that serves as a spoke wrench, valve stem remover, and chain break tool – the latter works with any user-supplied H3 hex wrench, and should be compatible with all 9- to 12-speed chains.

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 30 grams. And if users don't want to just chuck it in a jersey or hydration pack pocket, they can mount it on their bike's frame via an optional magnetic bracket that attaches to the bottle cage bosses. A hook-and-loop strap on that bracket allows for the storage of extra gear, such as a spare inner tube.

Assuming the Coworking5's Kickstarter project is successful, a pledge of 23 Swiss francs (about US$25) will get you one. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Daysaver Coworking5: the light & workshop quality extension

Source: Kickstarter

