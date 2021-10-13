© 2021 New Atlas
Coworking5 cycling multitool packs five functions into one device

By Ben Coxworth
October 13, 2021
The Coworking5 (center) is presently on Kickstarter
The Coworking5 in chain-breaking action
The Coworking5 also serves as a tire lever
The Coworking5 can be mounted on the bike's frame via an optional magnetic bracket
The Coworking5, pulled apart
Although there are now various types of cycling multitools on the market, most of them simply incorporate a selection of hex wrench bits. The Coworking5 rounds up five other types of bike-related tools, and combines them in one gadget.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Coworking5 is manufactured by Swiss startup Daysaver. The company previously brought us another rather ingenious multitool – called the Daysaver – which looks like a regular hex wrench, but that has multiple magnetic bits which nest within one another on its two ends.

The Coworking5 has a hexagonal hole in the top of its glass-fiber-reinforced polyamide body, allowing owners of the existing Daysaver tool to mount that device onto it. The body also serves as a tire-removal/installation lever, plus it has a receptacle on the side for storing a user-supplied master link for the chain.

A separate receptacle holds a removable hardened stainless steel 3-in-1 tool that serves as a spoke wrench, valve stem remover, and chain break tool – the latter works with any user-supplied H3 hex wrench, and should be compatible with all 9- to 12-speed chains.

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 30 grams. And if users don't want to just chuck it in a jersey or hydration pack pocket, they can mount it on their bike's frame via an optional magnetic bracket that attaches to the bottle cage bosses. A hook-and-loop strap on that bracket allows for the storage of extra gear, such as a spare inner tube.

Assuming the Coworking5's Kickstarter project is successful, a pledge of 23 Swiss francs (about US$25) will get you one. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Daysaver Coworking5: the light & workshop quality extension

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

