daysaver
In order to perform trailside repairs, mountain and gravel bikers need two things: a multitool and a compact pump. That's where the Daysaver Incredible Pump comes in, as it's a little pump that accommodates a tool (or two!) within its hollow handle.
In the past few years, Swiss cycling tool startup Daysaver has brought us a clever nesting-bit hex wrench and a multifunctional tire lever. Well, the company is back on our radar again, this time with its Incredible multitool system.
Regardless of whether they ever use them or not, cyclists certainly do like their multitools. The things can be heavy and bulky, though, which is why the Swiss-designed Daysaver was created – it combines nine tools in a single hex wrench.