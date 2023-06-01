Daysaver Incredible multitool system hangs out in bars – or pockets

In the past few years, Swiss cycling tool startup Daysaver has brought us a clever nesting-bit hex wrench and a multifunctional tire lever. Well, the company is back on our radar again, this time with its Incredible multitool system.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Incredible setup consists of three components: the Multitool, the Tubeless Tool and the Handlebar Mount. These can be purchased separately, or all in one package.

The 60-gram (2.1-oz) stainless steel Multitool features two magnetic bit drivers, which accept an included assortment of modular double-ended bits. One of the drivers points straight down from one end of the tool's cylindrical body, while the other flips out to sit at a 90-degree angle relative to the other end – the latter driver is spring-loaded, and locks in place while deployed.

The Daysaver Incredible Multitool Daysaver

For low-torque tasks, users can utilize the straight-down driver in a screwdriver-like fashion. The flip-out driver comes in when more torque is required, as it allows the Multitool's main body to be used as a lever. Each driver is used to store one of the bits, while a couple of other bits are stored in two magnetic flip-out holders in the middle of the tool.

This arrangement makes for a total of four bits, each one with two heads, for a total of eight bit tools of different formats and sizes. Buyers choose from a total of 12 bit tools, which are sold as separate heads. When initially setting up the tool, users create the double-ended bits by manually joining couples of the heads together via included locking pins.

The Daysaver Incredible Tubeless Tool Daysaver

As its name implies, the 40-g (1.4-oz) aluminum-bodied Tubeless Tool is used for plugging holes in tubeless mountain bike tires. It incorporates storage space for multiple "bacon strip"-style tire plugs, a plug tool for inserting those strips into the hole in the tire, plus a retractable blade for cutting off the protruding ends of the strips. It also features a chain-break tool and a magnetic holder for two user-supplied chain links.

Both the Multitool and the Tubeless Tool can just be carried in a jersey or hydration pack pocket. The 8-g (0.3-oz) aluminum Handlebar Mount, however, allows them to be stored inside either end of the handlebars (like some other cycling tools we've seen). Adaptable to bars with inner diameters ranging from 17 to 21 mm, it features a quick-release lever that allows the connected tool to be quickly pulled out and reinserted as needed.

The Daysaver Incredible Handlebar Mount (silver) Daysaver

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of 126 Swiss francs (about US$139) will get you a full package consisting of both tools and two Handlebar Mounts. The Multitool alone goes for 59 francs ($65), the Tubeless Tool goes for 39 francs ($43) and the Handlebar Mounts go for 19 francs each ($21).

You can see the Daysaver Incredible system in use, in the following video.

Daysaver Incredible - The Completely Adaptive Multitools

Source: Kickstarter

