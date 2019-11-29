Cycling multi-tool hides out in the handlebars

Although cyclists sure do like multi-tools, they don't necessarily like having the things cluttering up their pockets or hydration packs. That's where Wolf Tooth's new EnCase System comes in, as it sits inside the bike's handlebars.

The system consists of two aluminum end caps/handlebar plugs, each of which is attached to a cylindrical rubber storage sleeve that extends into the bars' hollow interior.

Inside one of those sleeves is tool that combines a chain breaker and a tire plug inserter, along with a storage space for an included sheet of plugging strips. For an earlier example of a similar product, check out the Barstow Chain Tool.

Within the other sleeve is a swivel-head hex bit wrench tool, along with eight interchangeable bits. These provide users with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6-mm hex wrenches; T10, T25 and T30 Torx wrenches; flat head and Phillips #2 screwdrivers; plus spoke and valve core wrenches. Oh yes, and it also has a magnet on the non-wrench end, allowing it to be mounted on a repair stand.

The Wolf Tooth EnCase tools feature 7075-T6 aluminum bodies and chromium-vanadium steel bits Wolf Tooth

Rubber flaps on the sleeves, which can be trimmed to fit the inside diameter of the bars, keep the tools stowed while also ensuring a snug, non-rattling fit. Both sleeves additionally include an extra storage area, in which optional extras including a chain-repair link, an extra valve core or a Presta/Schrader valve stem adapter can be housed.

The system is reportedly compatible with both drop and upright handlebars – aluminum and carbon – as long as they have a minimum internal diameter of 17.5 mm. The whole setup weighs a claimed 132 g (4.7 oz), and will set you back US$119.95. Parts of the system can also be purchased on their own.

Source: Wolf Tooth via Pinkbike