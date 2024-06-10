Hook-and-snap modular multitool swaps components inside and out

The all-new Zen from Ant Design aims to be the "ultimate" in customizable modular multitools. It takes on a simpler Swiss-Army-knife-inspired folder form than modular multi-folders like the Roxon or Goat, ensuring fast, simple tool swapping and deployment. Optimize your own singular ultimate everyday multitool or swap implements in and out depending on what your calendar has in store.

The Zen starts off as a basic rectangular chassis that doesn't exactly look all that ergonomic or inviting to the hand. However, it is purpose-built for the easiest possible tool installation and removal. Plus, Ant Design lets you select from stainless steel, G10 fiberglass, titanium or carbon fiber exterior grip scales for your preferred feel.

From there, the options turn to the interior. Ant introduces the tool with more than a dozen different implement styles that can be mixed and matched into different multitool configurations in a matter of seconds. Each implement includes a hook at the end that simply secures to the bar inside the chassis with a satisfying click. The most difficult part of removal appears to be flipping the implement open (difficult, at least, for nail biters like myself) – after that a quick wiggle and pull unhooks the tool. The video tells the story:

How to replace all tools for your ZEN!

Each Zen comes standard with a set of a seven removable implements, a pocket clip and a locking mechanism. The implement set comprises a blade, bottle opener/flat head, rope cutter/flat head, wood/metal file, awl and saw on the front side and a small 1/4-in bit holder on the back side. The magnetic driver holder carries a single bit when closed.

The Zen pocket clip can be removed or traded out for a third-party clip, and the side scales are also detachable.

In terms of additional modular tools, Ant Design is currently advertising options that include a long saw, serrated blade, scissors, ruler, different file styles, can opener, hex wrenches, and activity-specific tools for biking and fishing. It also plans to invite help from the crowd with a customization tool that lets users customize implements. It even says it will offer a free Zen to those who create implements it ultimately adopts into its lineup.

The new Zen multitool is a compact, personalized tool for daily use Ant Design

Comfortably palm-sized, the Zen measures a hair over 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) when closed. It's designed to offer one-handed opening of the blade or primary inside-mounted tool, and each tool locks in place via the integrated internal lock.

Ant is looking to lift the Zen multitool off the ground via a Kickstarter campaign that's already rolled past its US$5,000 goal five times over. The Zen starts at the $49 pledge level and comes with the aforementioned standard implement and features package. Each add-on implement is priced individually between $7 and $10. If all moves as planned, shipments will begin in November of this year.

Source: Ant Design