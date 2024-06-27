Lightweight titanium pocket wrench tools up for EDC multitasking

Why carry a bunch of cumbersome tools around with you when one small gadget has everything you need? That's the thinking behind the OmniPro Tool, a pocket-friendly titanium wrench with a multi-tool personality.

Whether you're a professional looking to lighten your load or a keen DIYer needing to be always prepared for the next job, startup Team If believes it's got you covered with an everyday carry multi-tool fashioned from grade-5 titanium.

The main feature here is the adjustable wrench that doubles as a caliper-like measurement tool. There's also a curved cutout in one of the jaws that helps the wrench flip the tops off beer bottles, "as a reward for your hard work."

The head is home to 1/4- and 1/6-inch bit drivers, with the bits secured in a detachable storage compartment to the front – which is held in situ with magnets. A bi-directional ratchet screwdriver sits to the side, and the straight edge that ends in a lanyard hole/window breaker is marked out for use as a metric ruler.

The OmniPro Tool is a wrench, ratchet screwdriver, ruler and caliper, bit driver and storage, phone stand, bottle opener, window breaker and box cutter Team If

So long as you're careful not to scratch the finish, the gadget could even serve as a stand for your phone (in portrait or landscape orientation). And it comes packing three tritium slots for mounting tiny tubes in a choice of five colors, which could help you locate the multi-tool in the low light of camp or in the shadowed recesses of a workbench.

All-in, not a bad combination for something with 3.95 x 1.69 x 0.43-in (100.5 x 43 x 11-mm) dimensions, and weighing in at 4.5 oz (127.5 g).

Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$95, which rises to $99 once that limited tier has expired. A 10-piece bit set, custom engraving and a black finish are available as optional add-ons. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from November.

Source: Kickstarter