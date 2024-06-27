Lightweight titanium pocket wrench tools up for EDC multitasking
Why carry a bunch of cumbersome tools around with you when one small gadget has everything you need? That's the thinking behind the OmniPro Tool, a pocket-friendly titanium wrench with a multi-tool personality.
Whether you're a professional looking to lighten your load or a keen DIYer needing to be always prepared for the next job, startup Team If believes it's got you covered with an everyday carry multi-tool fashioned from grade-5 titanium.
The main feature here is the adjustable wrench that doubles as a caliper-like measurement tool. There's also a curved cutout in one of the jaws that helps the wrench flip the tops off beer bottles, "as a reward for your hard work."
The head is home to 1/4- and 1/6-inch bit drivers, with the bits secured in a detachable storage compartment to the front – which is held in situ with magnets. A bi-directional ratchet screwdriver sits to the side, and the straight edge that ends in a lanyard hole/window breaker is marked out for use as a metric ruler.
So long as you're careful not to scratch the finish, the gadget could even serve as a stand for your phone (in portrait or landscape orientation). And it comes packing three tritium slots for mounting tiny tubes in a choice of five colors, which could help you locate the multi-tool in the low light of camp or in the shadowed recesses of a workbench.
All-in, not a bad combination for something with 3.95 x 1.69 x 0.43-in (100.5 x 43 x 11-mm) dimensions, and weighing in at 4.5 oz (127.5 g).
Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$95, which rises to $99 once that limited tier has expired. A 10-piece bit set, custom engraving and a black finish are available as optional add-ons. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from November.
Source: Kickstarter
