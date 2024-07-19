Multi-bit ratcheting driver tool gets a form-folding upgrade

Multitool-maker Logical Carry has returned to Kickstarter with an upgraded take on its Ti-Mag titanium ratcheting screwdriver. The new V2 model still magnetically holds five bits, but features a handy folding design along with other improvements.

Successfully crowdfunded last year, the original Ti-Mag is capable of storing five quarter-inch bits in its "magazine," each bit held in place by a separate magnet. Depending on what sorta screwin' you wanna be doin', you can place the chosen bit in either a ratcheting driver on the side of the tool (for a T-handle-like grip) or a non-ratcheting driver on the end of the tool (for a regular-style grip).

There's also an extended bit driver for reaching into tight spaces, which is stored along one side of the Ti-Mag via yet another magnet. Rounding the package out is a pry bar on the non-driver end of the tool.

The Ti-Mag V2 retains all of these features, although one whole side of the tool now folds 180 degrees in either direction.

This function serves two purposes.

The V2 in its various uses – along with the two drivers mentioned, there's also a non-ratcheting driver on the side near one end of the tool Logical Carry

First of all, it provides much easier access to the five included bits, as the non-magnet side of the magazine simply gets folded back out of the way. On the original model, the bits had to be pulled out through holes in the side of the magazine.

Secondly, the folded-back side of the V2 sits right behind the ratcheting bit hole, keeping inserted bits from popping out the back – this is apparently a problem on the original model. And because the side can be folded back in either direction (left or right), it can be flipped around for use when ratcheting either clockwise or counterclockwise.

Other improvements include a narrower pry bar for accessing smaller spaces, a scratch-resistant coating, and full titanium construction (the original has a softer bronze plate surrounding the ratcheting bit hole). That said, as was the case with the original, there is a less expensive aluminum model of the V2. It now has a more durable DLC (diamond-like carbon) black coating.

The new, narrower pry bar in action Logical Carry

Assuming the Ti-Mag V2 reaches production, a pledge of US$69 will get you one in Grade 5 titanium, with $75 required for one in aluminum – the planned retail prices are $109 and $89, respectively. Both come with five bits: a slotted 5.5-mm; Phillips PH0, PH1, PH2; and a Torx T6. Third-party quarter-inch bits of other types are also compatible.

You can see the tool in use, in the video below.

Ti-Mag V2 Titanium Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver w/ Multi-bit

Source: Kickstarter

