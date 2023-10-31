© 2023 New Atlas
Ti-Mag ratcheting magnetic screwdriver is made for pockets

By Ben Coxworth
October 30, 2023
Interchangeable-bit ratcheting screwdrivers are very useful devices, but they're not something you'd typically stuff into a pocket. The folks from Logical Carry are out to change that, with the flat-form Ti-Mag.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Ti-Mag is being offered in body material choices of titanium (hence the name) and anodized aluminum. In both cases, a plate surrounding the device's bidirectional magnetic ratcheting bit hole is made of bronze.

The Ti-Mag also incorporates two non-ratcheting magnetic bit holes. One of those faces downward, allowing the screwdriver's body to be used for leverage, while the other points straight out from one end of the device. All three of the holes work with standard quarter-inch bits.

Twelve such bits are included with the Ti-Mag, five of which can be carried in its integrated magnetized "magazine" (like on a handgun) at one time. There's also an extended bit driver for reaching into tight spaces. When not in use, it's held onto one side of the Ti-Mag with – you guessed it – yet another magnet.

An integrated pry bar provides additional functionality.

The whole package measures 92 mm long by 11 mm thick by 35 mm wide (3.6 by 0.4 by 1.4 in), and is claimed to tip the scales at 110 g (3.9 oz) in titanium or 78 g (2.8 oz) in aluminum. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you the former, while $89 is good for the latter. The planned retail prices are $109 and $89, respectively.

The Ti-Mag can be seen in use, in the video below.

Ti-Mag All Directions Titanium Magnetic Ratchet Screwdriver

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

