The knife that launched The James Brand has done a full 180

Over the past 10 years, we've watched The James Brand introduce one sleek, timeless knife and tool after another, fast-developing into a modern icon of minimalist design. The Chapter was the knife that started it all, and now it's gotten a top-to-bottom redesign, filling out a similarly simple, classic silhouette with some notable changes.

The James Brand got its start in Portland, Oregon in 2012. Fed up with the market saturation of large, overbuilt knives, its designers sought to bring something different to the table: a straightforward, minimalist tool they wanted to carry but couldn't find elsewhere. Using premium materials, the company set out to launch a knife that was "practical, not tactical," one small and sleek enough to have with you when you need it, every time.

That knife was the Chapter, which launched after two years of company building, design and engineering. The James crew essentially broke the pocket knife down to its tiniest components, swept away the unnecessary clutter and rebuilt it back into the knife it'd envisioned from the beginning.

An all-new chapter in the book of James Brand The James Brand

A full decade and dozens of launches later, The James Brand has developed a following for its minimalist, design-forward knives and products and is ready to revisit its starting point. The new Chapter 2 looks much like its well-carried predecessor but brings on some notable changes.

The Chapter 2 comes cut into the familiar handle form that's almost-rectangular, almost-trapezoidal and slightly tapered from top to bottom. James adds a new split segment on the clip side of the handle, giving the V2.0 design a little more visual flair without impeding upon the restrained minimalism that sparked a brand.

The biggest change for the Chapter 2 comes in the tip-up blade reorientation. The Chapter 2's clip sits at the base of the handle rather than the top, keeping the tip up when clipped to a belt or pocket. That rotates it 180 degrees from the tip-down design used on the original Chapter, a change that The James Brand implemented from customer feedback.

The fully machined titanium clip is another new addition for the second Chapter.

The biggest visual changes are the reversed blade and the cutout down the middle of the clip-side handle The James Brand

Measuring in at just 3.8 inches (9.7 cm) when closed and weighing 2.9 oz (83 g), the Chapter 2 puts its minimalist design to good use toward carrying like it's barely there. With grip from a thumb stud and smooth motion assisted along by sealed ceramic bearings, the drop-point blade flips open instantly. It's made from S35VN stainless steel and measures 2.6 (6.7 cm) inches long, ready to shave tinder, bite through rope or simply slice off a piece of a Granny Smith. It secures via titanium frame lock.

The Chapter 2 hit retail knife cases this month and sells for a cool $349. The special edition Huckberry x The James Brand version pictured up top actually lists a little cheaper at $329 and definitely looks like the cooler color scheme to our eyes.

Source: The James Brand

