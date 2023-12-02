Titanium to super steel: The most interesting multitools of 2023
Multitools have always been a popular topic, and that didn't change in 2023. As the year progressed, it became clear that it was a pivotal one for multitool design, seeing the birth of what Leatherman itself called its best multitool ever, the culmination of 40 years of masterful multitool craftsmanship distilled into one 20-implement multi-plier with Magnacut steel blade. Not to be completely overshadowed, the industrious Swiss Army minds at Victorinox had a unique super-sized take on their timeless multifunctional pocket knife ... one that doesn't quite fit in a pants pocket. Beyond those two venerable industry leaders, other names, new and old, stepped up to introduce a great variety of interesting, if not always entirely practical or necessary, multipurpose tools. Here are the ones that really captured our attention and imagination.
October 17, 2023Leatherman calls the new Arc the best multitool it's ever made – hyperbole, sure, but a big declaration from a brand with many multitools to sell. The Arc brings together prized features like a MagnaCut steel blade and one-handed magnetic operation.
September 27, 2023The titanium multi-tools continue to run thick and fast on Kickstarter, with the latest offering being a little something called the Prytium. It packs in over a dozen tools, including a glow-in-the-dark light that for once is not radioactive.
June 01, 2023In the past few years, Swiss cycling tool startup Daysaver has brought us a clever nesting-bit hex wrench and a multifunctional tire lever. Well, the company is back on our radar again, this time with its Incredible multitool system.
September 29, 2023Victorinox uses its unparalleled multitool mastery to add some multifunctional capability to the new Venture Pro knife. It maintains a clean knife design while adding a few functions that could save your life ... or just help you play Man vs. Wild.
November 06, 2023While everyday carry multitools are great at many things, they can fall short in the measuring department. The new titanium Tiroler ring fixes that by adding the ability to take measurements to your EDC kit, with a smart portable design.
January 20, 2023So yes, there are indeed a ton of multi-tools on Kickstarter and Indiegogo right now. One of the latest distinguishes itself, however, by including tools such as an "everlasting" pencil and a ratcheting screwdriver.
July 11, 2023A unique spin on the overland multitool, the Rockworkx T7 gets things done every step of the way: from packing up, to navigating the roughest parts of the journey, to camping and adventuring at the destination, to packing it back up and heading home.
February 13, 2023A fire starter is always a good survival tool to bring on wilderness treks. The Infinity multi-tool includes such a gadget, along with offering several other functions – plus it's made from everyone's favorite outdoor-gear material, titanium.
April 13, 2023Cycling multitools are known for … well, for combining multiple bike-related tools in one device. The DTool, however, may have all others beat, as it reportedly plays host to a whopping 48 separate tools.
August 07, 2023DeepBlue's new Ti-capsule multi-tool is a thumb-size titanium capsule that comes with a series of interchangeable tools. Most notable is the kerosene lighter that gives you a reliable fire-starting option that fits in your smallest pocket.
