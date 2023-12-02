Titanium to super steel: The most interesting multitools of 2023

Multitools have always been a popular topic, and that didn't change in 2023. As the year progressed, it became clear that it was a pivotal one for multitool design, seeing the birth of what Leatherman itself called its best multitool ever, the culmination of 40 years of masterful multitool craftsmanship distilled into one 20-implement multi-plier with Magnacut steel blade. Not to be completely overshadowed, the industrious Swiss Army minds at Victorinox had a unique super-sized take on their timeless multifunctional pocket knife ... one that doesn't quite fit in a pants pocket. Beyond those two venerable industry leaders, other names, new and old, stepped up to introduce a great variety of interesting, if not always entirely practical or necessary, multipurpose tools. Here are the ones that really captured our attention and imagination.