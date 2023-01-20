Titanium multi-tool packs a ratcheting driver and an everlasting pencil

So yes, there are indeed a ton of multi-tools on Kickstarter and Indiegogo right now. One of the latest distinguishes itself, however, by including tools such as an "everlasting" pencil and a ratcheting drive socket.

Called the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar, the device is manufactured by outdoor gear company EDC Monster. And true to its name, it is indeed made of Grade 5 titanium (the most commonly used type), and it does incorporate a pry bar for removing lids, pulling out nails, and other prying-type tasks.

As mentioned, though, it also sports a magnetic ratcheting drive socket (plus storage space for two included S2 steel alloy bits), along with a removable graphite-tipped everlasting pencil. If you're unfamiliar with the latter, they're devices that make erasable pencil-like marks, but which wear so slowly that they don't need sharpening and last much longer than traditional pencils.

The everlasting pencil has a titanium shaft, and measures 1.65 inches (42 mm) long EDC Monster

Some of the multi-tool's other features include a tungsten-tipped window breaker (for getting out of cars in emergencies), a bottle opener, a lanyard/carabiner attachment hole, and a pocket/belt clip. There are also four slots that accept glow-in-the-dark vials of tritium, which are available as optional extras.

The whole thing measures 5.62 inches (143 mm) long by 0.82 in (21 mm) wide – there's no word on thickness – and reportedly tips the scales at 85 g (3 oz). Assuming it reaches production, a Kickstarter pledge of US$129 will get you one. The planned retail price is $169.

You can see the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar in use, in the video below.

Titanium Multi-function Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

