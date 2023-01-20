© 2023 New Atlas
Titanium multi-tool packs a ratcheting driver and an everlasting pencil

By Ben Coxworth
January 20, 2023
Titanium multi-tool packs a ratcheting driver and an everlasting pencil
The Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar is currently on Kickstarter
The Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar is currently on Kickstarter
The everlasting pencil has a titanium shaft, and measures 1.65 inches (42 mm) long
The everlasting pencil has a titanium shaft, and measures 1.65 inches (42 mm) long
The Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar is currently on Kickstarter
The Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar is currently on Kickstarter
The ratcheting drive socket in action
The ratcheting drive socket in action
There are four slots that accept glow-in-the-dark vials of tritium, which are available as optional extras
There are four slots that accept glow-in-the-dark vials of tritium, which are available as optional extras
When not in use, the everlasting pencil and the bits are held in place magnetically
When not in use, the everlasting pencil and the bits are held in place magnetically
So yes, there are indeed a ton of multi-tools on Kickstarter and Indiegogo right now. One of the latest distinguishes itself, however, by including tools such as an "everlasting" pencil and a ratcheting drive socket.

Called the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar, the device is manufactured by outdoor gear company EDC Monster. And true to its name, it is indeed made of Grade 5 titanium (the most commonly used type), and it does incorporate a pry bar for removing lids, pulling out nails, and other prying-type tasks.

As mentioned, though, it also sports a magnetic ratcheting drive socket (plus storage space for two included S2 steel alloy bits), along with a removable graphite-tipped everlasting pencil. If you're unfamiliar with the latter, they're devices that make erasable pencil-like marks, but which wear so slowly that they don't need sharpening and last much longer than traditional pencils.

Some of the multi-tool's other features include a tungsten-tipped window breaker (for getting out of cars in emergencies), a bottle opener, a lanyard/carabiner attachment hole, and a pocket/belt clip. There are also four slots that accept glow-in-the-dark vials of tritium, which are available as optional extras.

The whole thing measures 5.62 inches (143 mm) long by 0.82 in (21 mm) wide – there's no word on thickness – and reportedly tips the scales at 85 g (3 oz). Assuming it reaches production, a Kickstarter pledge of US$129 will get you one. The planned retail price is $169.

You can see the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar in use, in the video below.

Titanium Multi-function Pry Bar

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

