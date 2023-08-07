Titanium capsule multitool carries tiny lighter, micro-blade and more

We've seen modular capsules, bullet tools and keychain pill blades in the past, but Kickstarter DeepBlue Design combines them into something different. Its new multi-tool is a thumb-size titanium capsule that comes with a series of interchangeable tools. Most notable is the kerosene lighter that gives you a reliable fire-starting option that fits in your smallest pocket or dangles from your keychain. Other attachable components include a sharp tape-slicing blade, bit driver and pen. The capsule itself can also serve as a watertight container for pills, tinder, backup cash or other small items.

DeepBlue's modular tool, which we're calling the Ti-capsule, starts out as a 3-in-long (78-mm) titanium capsule measuring 0.63 in (16 mm) in diameter. It has a small keyring hole on the top of the cap and a knurled center for easy cap removal. Once the cap is removed, the base works with DeepBlue's series of modular tools.

A mini kerosene lighter promises to be a handy tool to have in the capsule DeepBlue Design

The most interesting item in the toolset is the tiny lighter. Lighter multitools are often clunky affairs with blades and files shoved awkwardly into the lighter body, but DeepBlue uses a much sleeker framework. Its tiny kerosene lighter is similar to the keychain minis you can find on Amazon and screws into the capsule base with a sealing O-ring, creating a tiny lighter that's about 2 inches (52 mm) long.

Users can of course swap the lighter out for other implements, including a series of different tiny blades for cutting tasks like slicing through packaging tape and plastic ties. The Ti-capsule comes with the steep-angled Olfa KB/4-S5 blade pictured but is also compatible with similarly sized blades in different shapes and styles.

The mini multi-tool comes with an Olfa blade among its tools DeepBlue Design

The final implement that comes packaged with the Ti-capsule tool is a pen top that includes a Lamy M22 ink refill.

The very bottom of the capsule maximizes the tool's functionality with a 1/4-in magnetic bit holder. The tool comes with three bits, and users can easily swap in whatever bits are most useful for their own EDC needs. The capsule interior has space to carry three bits.

The base of the Ti-capsule includes a 1/4-in bit holder, and the capsule itself can be used to carry three bits DeepBlue Design

The Ti-capsule isn't the first tiny multitool with lighter we've seen. In 2021, Septem Studios revealed the Hunt 4.0, a 2.8-in (71-mm) cylinder with kerosene lighter, 120-lumen flashlight and pry bar.

DeepBlue Design is currently offering the Ti-capsule at Kickstarter pledge levels starting at $65, which includes all the tools mentioned and a chain for wearing it around one's neck. The campaign is very close to its $8,000 goal as of publishing, and if things continue along as planned, deliveries will begin in September.

Source: Kickstarter

