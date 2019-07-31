Ever receive a package and have nothing on hand to open it sharper than the keys in your pocket? With the Microblade Pill from Microcarry clipped to your keychain, you'll never experience that problem again. A different style of EDC knife, this capsule-style mini-tool won't cut thick rope or carve wood, but it will slice through packing tape, peel stickers and halve actual pills. It's rallying to victory on Kickstarter now and might just prove the handiest tiny knife in the drawer (or Altoids tin).

