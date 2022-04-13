© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny, modular multitool capsule stacks up for everyday prep

By C.C. Weiss
April 12, 2022
A smaller, lighter breed of EDC multitool
Wyn packs a few handy functions into a tiny 1-oz package
Wyn packs a few handy functions into a tiny 1-oz package
Clip the Multi-Tool Capsule to a keychain, belt loop or backpack and keep it at the ready
The Wyn Multi-Tool Capsule measures just over 2 inches
A smaller, lighter breed of EDC multitool
Use the slatted or Phillips screwdriver for basic driving and unscrewing tasks around the home and beyond
The Wyn Multi-Tool Capsule is up on Kickstarter now
The three tools and "clean-touch" cap of the Wyn Multi-Tool Capsule
Making the Phillips driver
Owners can stack all three tools or carry a smaller configuration
Each tool fits neatly and securely in the base of the next
At its smallest, the Multi-Tool Capsule looks nearly identical to the Microcarry Microblade Pill
Add serious color with the PVD titanium coloring option
A multitool isn't very handy if it's not there when it's needed. The new Multi-Tool Capsule (MTC) from Wyn Labs is all but guaranteed to be there. The capsule weighs around an ounce and slides in a fifth pocket or clips to a keychain, carrying anywhere and everywhere to keep driving, cutting and prying power at one's fingertips.

Wyn Labs' take on an ultralight, go-anywhere multitool reminds us a lot of the Microcarry Microblade Pill but in a modular form that allows owners to stack and carry more than just a package-tape-slicing mini-blade. Not much more, mind you, or the whole package would become large, awkward and unstable, but the blade nests neatly with two other MTC tools: a Phillips driver and a 6-mm slotted driver that doubles as a mini-pry bar.

Each tool fits neatly and securely in the base of the next

The slotted driver/pry bar is the base of the MTC, attached to the carabiner-style keyring. The other tools fit snugly together, and the rounded cap attaches to the end to smooth things out. Wyn also suggests using the cap as a clean-touch solution for pushing buttons without exposing your fingers to germs – a bit of a stretch, maybe, but not a bad throw-in during these microbe-conscious times.

Tiny multitools offer the advantage of being easy to carry and keep on one's person, but they're not necessarily the most user-friendly. We can't even imagine the weighty string of expletives that might accompany trying to twist away at a stuck, awkwardly angled screw with the stubby MTC slotted driver. We suppose the keyring can boost grip and power, but it looks like each individual tool would benefit from a more knurled exterior for better grip than the smooth steel or titanium can provide.

Use the slatted or Phillips screwdriver for basic driving and unscrewing tasks around the home and beyond

The Multi-Tool Capsule measures 2.2 inches (5.6 cm) long, and users can shorten it by leaving tools behind. The titanium version weighs just 0.6 oz (17 g), while the stainless steel version is just under double that at 1.1 oz (31 g).

Wyn's Kickstarter doesn't mention plans to develop additional tools, but the MTC would certainly benefit from a larger ecosystem of mix-and-match tool options. At some point, stacking too many would render the capsule too large and awkward, but it would be valuable to be able to swap out tools for different activities. Perhaps Wyn will add more in the future.

At its smallest, the Multi-Tool Capsule looks nearly identical to the Microcarry Microblade Pill

Wyn, a Kickstarter veteran, is offering the stainless steel Multi-Tool Capsule for pledge levels starting at US$39, the titanium version at $49. Shipping is available worldwide but is assessed as a separate fee. With 30 days left to go, the project has already attracted over 500 supporters to more than quadruple its $7,500 goal. Should Wyn stick to its timeframe, deliveries will begin in August.

Source: Wyn Labs

